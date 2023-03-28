Japan Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly Match

JPN vs COL: Japan is all set to host Colombia in an international friendly match on Tuesday, March 28, days after earning a draw against Uruguay. Uruguay returned with a 1-1 draw from the Japan National Stadium on March 24 as Takumar Nishimura and Federico Valverde scored for their respective teams. In the last five games against each other, Colombia has won three games, while Japan has ended up on the winning side only once.

Colombia has returned with three wins and two draws in their last five international games, while Japan has won two, lost two, and drawn once. However, it is worth noting that the victories for Japan have come against European heavyweight and former FIFA World Cup champions like Spain and Germany. Japan shocked the 2014 World Cup champions Germany by 2-1 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, before stunning 2010 champions Spain by 2-1.

Although Colombia has the upper hand in the head-to-head meetings, Japan certainly looked like giant hunters during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This certainly will make fans look forward to Japan vs Colombia international friendly match. Heading into the much-anticipated match, here’s a look at the live streaming details, and predicted starting lineups for the match.

Japan vs Colombia: Predicted starting lineups

Japan predicted starting lineup:

Schmidt; Sugawara, Itakura, Machida, H. Ito; J. Ito, Endo, Morita, Kamada; Asano, Nishimura

Colombia predicted starting lineup:

Vasquez; Palacios, Cuesta, Lucumi, Mojica; Uribe, Velasquez; Arias, Rodriguez, Carrascal; Falcao

How to watch Japan vs Colombia match in Japan?

Football fans in Japan can watch the match live on ABEMA.

How to watch Japan vs Colombia match in Colombia?

In Colombia, the match will be available for fans on Caracol network and Deportes RCN En Vivo.

When will the Japan vs Colombia match begin?

The Japan vs Colombia international friendly match is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST/7:20 PM (Japan)/5:20 AM (Colombia) on Tuesday..

How to watch Japan vs Colombia match in India?

Unfortunately for Indian fans, the live broadcast of the match will not be available in India. However, fans can check all live updates on the social media handles of the teams.