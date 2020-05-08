Coronavirus Italy: Eriksen Forced To Stay At Inter Milan Facility After Police Warning

Danish international Christian Eriksen's start to life at Inter Milan has been far from ideal with the Serie A and the Europa League suspended due to coronavirus cases in Italy being many in number. The former Tottenham star joined Inter Milan for a reported £16.9 million fee after entering the final few months of his Tottenham contract. Christian Eriksen has now revealed that he was warned by the cops for breaking lockdown rules and has been forced to live at the Inter Milan training complex.

Coronavirus Italy: Christian Eriksen forced to stay at Inter Milan training complex after flouting lockdown rules

Christian Eriksen reveals that he has had no time to find a home in the capital city of Milan and is forced to stay at the Inter Milan's training complex. The Danish international added that he even considered asking to sleep on team-mates Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku’s sofas after feeling dejected being locked up at the facility. Eriksen added that things got worse when he was warned by the cops for breaking coronavirus Italy lockdown norms while shopping and was forced to be confined at the Inter Milan training centre.

Keeping Christian Eriksen company are one chef and five staff members, who chose to stay in quarantine in order to protect their families.

Coronavirus Italy: Christian Eriksen reveals running around the car park to maintain fitness

Christian Eriksen reveals the coronavirus situation is tough and everyone has to make do with what they have. The elegant playmaker reveals that he runs around the car parks to maintain his fitness levels with gyms and parks closed down due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Italy. Eriksen said that he hadn't touched a football for more than seven weeks and has never missed the game so much. The Danish international added that he never had so much free time and with shopping restricted, it is a difficult life to get accustomed to.

