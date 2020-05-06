Cristiano Ronaldo, Family Isolate Themselves In Lavish Turin Mansion; Here Are Some Photos

On Tuesday, it was reported that football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children landed in Italy after spending almost two months in quarantine in his native Madeira, Portugal. The Juventus star is set to spend 14 days in quarantine before he could rejoin his Juventus teammates for training. Despite initially being stranded in Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo's €34 million private jet was finally allowed to leave Portugal.

Now in Italy, Ronaldo and his family will remain in isolation in his lavish mansion. Here's the inside look at the Ronaldo Turin Villa and how it perfectly complements the Portuguese superstar's luxurious life.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy: Ronaldo Turin Villa - Inside look

In the summer of 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo opted to leave Real Madrid in favour of a switch to Juventus. The Portuguese spent nine years in Madrid and was in the hunt for a perfect residing place in Turin. Gazzetta dello Sport broke the news that one of the reasons Cristiano Ronaldo chose the private mansion situated in the hills above the Gran Madre de Dio, Turin, was its likeness to Ronaldo's previous home in Madrid. Ronaldo was reportedly impressed with the modern and vanguard construction of the mansion.

Privacy is one of the key suites of the Ronaldo Turin Villa as it is connected to the main road by a private road which remains guarded by security. The private road leads to the entrance which in turn leads to the enormous mansion. The mansion has the hills on one side, a river to the other and is known to overlook the entire city of Turin from another side. It is also located near the popular tourist spot, the church of The Great Mother.

The huge entrance leads to the inside of the lavish mansion which actually is made up of two adjoining villas. The double-villa remains mostly hidden from the outside world due to the private road and the lush greenery surrounding each structure. While the number of rooms in the Ronaldo Turin Villa remain unknown, some of the known amenities of the humongous mansion are a swimming pool, a large garden and huge gym.

Cristiano Ronaldo's various posts on social media provide an inside look of the Turin mansion which features a fully-equipped nursery for his four children and a black-and-white portrait of himself in the hallway. Multiple reports indicate the Cristiano Ronaldo family are neighbours to Italian-American businessman, John Elkann, who is the president of the automotive company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Cristiano Ronaldo salary and Ronaldo supercars

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns $90 million annually from his Juventus contract. However, it is widely known that Ronaldo's earnings from his endorsements deals comfortably surpasses that he makes from football. The highest followed personnel on Instagram, Ronaldo is known for his endorsements of the likes of Nike, Electronic Arts, Altice, DAZN, Herbalife and others.

Ronaldo is also known for his insane collection of supercars. Earlier this year, it was reported, the 35-year-old splashed a whopping £8.5 million (€9.5 million) on a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci. He is also known to own a Bugatti Chiron and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse.

Apart from the Bugatti, the former Manchester United man reportedly owns several supercars from manufacturers like Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, BMW, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Porshe and a host of others.

