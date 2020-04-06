Coronavirus UK: Liverpool Trolled After Placing Non-playing Staff On Furlough

The Liverpool furlough decision has angered many fans across the UK. British football fans are questioning the club management's decision to put a certain number of non-playing staff on furlough. The decision came for the Liverpool furlough came after clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle also placed their staff on furlough amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus UK situation.

Alan Shearer urges citizens to remain indoors amid COVID-19 crisis

This message is vital. Stay at home. Protect your health service. Save lives.#WeAreOneTeam pic.twitter.com/VY4hlNjdlc — Premier League (@premierleague) April 5, 2020

Liverpool pay cut decision angers football fans across the UK

#LFC is continuing to deal with a range of challenges caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to update supporters on the progress that has been made to date. https://t.co/0QAiCSVDv6 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 4, 2020

Liverpool were on track to win the long-awaited Premier League trophy before the season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the UK. As the situation continues to worsen across England, Premier League clubs have made difficult decisions with regards to the wages of non-playing staff and matchday and non-matchday staff. Newcastle, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur are some of the Premier League clubs that have announced pay cuts to their non-playing staff and are currently utilising taxpayers' money to pay the wages of the aforementioned personnel. Liverpool are the latest team to join the furlough bandwagon as they announced that certain staff members will be placed on furlough in an official statement.

Fans lash out at Liverpool Furlough decision

Liverpool have unveiled their new sponsor and latest academy signing... pic.twitter.com/edDqz7ncAZ — Sean CPFC (@SH20CPFC) April 6, 2020

It's more important than ever to show our gratitude to our #NHSHeroes. Pledge your support on this map to show them how much they mean to us https://t.co/hHpOxtghlW Let them know that they don't walk alone... — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) March 24, 2020

