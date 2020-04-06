The Debate
Coronavirus UK: Liverpool Trolled After Placing Non-playing Staff On Furlough

Football News

Coronavirus UK: Football fans across England have lashed out at Liverpool's head honchos who have decided to place the non-playing staff on furlough.

Coronavirus UK

The Liverpool furlough decision has angered many fans across the UK. British football fans are questioning the club management's decision to put a certain number of non-playing staff on furlough. The decision came for the Liverpool furlough came after clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle also placed their staff on furlough amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus UK situation. 

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for all

Coronavirus UK

Alan Shearer urges citizens to remain indoors amid COVID-19 crisis

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back

Coronavirus UK

Liverpool pay cut decision angers football fans across the UK

Liverpool were on track to win the long-awaited Premier League trophy before the season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the UK. As the situation continues to worsen across England, Premier League clubs have made difficult decisions with regards to the wages of non-playing staff and matchday and non-matchday staff. Newcastle, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur are some of the Premier League clubs that have announced pay cuts to their non-playing staff and are currently utilising taxpayers' money to pay the wages of the aforementioned personnel. Liverpool are the latest team to join the furlough bandwagon as they announced that certain staff members will be placed on furlough in an official statement.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Marcus Rashford ensures 400,000 children in Manchester receive free meals daily

Coronavirus UK

Fans lash out at Liverpool Furlough decision

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Man United Legend Gary Neville Slams Premier League For Mishandling Coronavirus Crisis

 

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Man City Confirm Club Won't Furlough Staff, Become First Premier League Club To Do So

 

