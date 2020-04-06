Man United Legend Gary Neville Slams Premier League For Mishandling Coronavirus Crisis

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed the Premier League for its 'mishandling' of the coronavirus situation. The UK has emerged as one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic in the world. However, the Premier League was amongst the last to declare the suspension of the competition.

Gary Neville slams Premier League

From helping local food banks to calling isolated fans, Premier League clubs and their foundations have been working hard to support their local communities.



Here’s a look at a few of the many things they have been doing: https://t.co/DpP0WLJENa



👇 pic.twitter.com/3f8AWKTsNq — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2020

Man United legend Gary Neville has slammed the Premier League claiming that it acted slowly in dealing with the situation. The last matchday shouldn’t have been played, asserted Gary Neville. The last Premier League game was played on March 9 between Leicester City and Aston Villa. The Premier League took the decision to suspend the season after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

Gary Neville criticises clubs for not implementing Premier League pay cut policy

Gary Neville also criticised the decision of several clubs to furlough the non-playing staff and not announcing the Premier League pay cut policy. This was termed a PR disaster by the former Man United right-back. He also accused Premier League clubs of ‘turning on players publicly’, slamming the league’s attempts to blindside the players during testing times.

Gary Neville slammed the authorities for denying any discussion on providing adequate financial help to the lower-division clubs. He claimed that the clubs in the lower leagues were hit harder than the Premier League clubs financially. All stakeholders were unhappy with the way the Premier League has been handling the situation, asserted Neville.

Matt Hancock urges players to accept Premier League pay cut

Earlier, UK health secretary Matt Hancock said that every player should agree to the Premier League pay cut policy. The Premier League pay cut statement from Matt Hancock came at a time when several clubs have furloughed the non-playing staff. Clubs held a video conference with club captains after Matt Hancock's statement. In the meeting, club representative reportedly urged the captains to agree to the Premier League pay cut policy.

