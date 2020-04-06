Man City Confirm Club Won't Furlough Staff, Become First Premier League Club To Do So

Manchester City became the first Premier League club to announce that they won't be placing their non-playing staff on furlough due to the coronavirus pandemic. Five top-flight sides including Premier League leaders Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have already decided to place non-playing staff on furlough. This means the British government would pay reportedly 80% of their salaries during the country-wide shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Man City staff to continue being on the club's payroll

Tottenham, Liverpool furlough staff, receive backlash on social media

Along with Liverpool and Tottenham, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Norwich City are the clubs who have placed their staff on furlough. The latest decision by the five Premier League clubs has been a subject to a lot of criticism by fans and experts. Liverpool and Spurs, in particular, who together made a reported profit of more than £150 million last season from Champions League and Premier League action have drawn flak.

Man City staff not placed on furlough

Despite being on the wrong the side of fan opinions due to recent investigation by UEFA, Man City have impressed the football community by showing their commitment towards their non-playing staff. A Man City spokesperson was quoted by the British media stating, "We can confirm, following a decision by the chairman and board last week, that Manchester City will not be utilising the UK Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme."

The Man City spokesperson further added, "We remain determined to protect our people, their jobs and our business, whilst at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody."

Man City staff not placed on furlough; Man United reportedly set to follow suit

Man City's arch-rivals Manchester United are reportedly contemplating not placing their 900 non-playing staff on furlough. While United are yet to go public with their decision, British media reports indicate Man United are going to inform their employees this week that they will be under the club's payroll despite the lack of football due to coronavirus.

Liverpool furlough staff, Tottenham pay cut

Along with the furlough, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy announced a 20% pay cut to the club's non-playing personnel for the months of April and May amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Even the Premier League is reportedly discussing a pay cut for all the players as it tries to deal the financial losses amid the lockdown.

