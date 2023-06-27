Costa Rica Vs Panama LIVE Stream: How To Watch CONCACAF Gold Cup In India, UK And US

Why you’re reading this: In the opening encounter of the group stage for Matchday 1 of the eagerly awaited 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Costa Rica will take on Panama. The biennial international men's football championship, now in its 17th edition, is a prominent competition that highlights the skill of the North, Central, and Caribbean footballing areas. The CONCACAF organisation will host the event, which will be co-hosted by Canada and the United States. Teams from all across the area are preparing for this exciting tournament, which is set to take place from June 24 to July 16, 2023, and excitement levels are at an all-time high.

3 things you need to know

16 teams from 2 confederations are participating in the competitionn so far

The match ball for the competition is Flight which is manufactured by Nike

The United States is the defending champion, having won the event in 2021

What exactly is the CONCACAF Gold Cup?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the major association football competition for men's national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, held every two years.

When and where is the match between Costa Rica vs Panama?

The match of Costa Rica vs Panama will take place at Lockhart Stadium in Florida, USA, on June 27 2023. The stadium can hold 18,000 spectators.

What time will the match of Costa Rica vs Panama start?

The match of Costa Rica vs Panama will start in at India: 5:30 p.m. IST, the UK: at 1:30 AM (BST) (June 27), and the United States: at 8:30 PM (ET).

Where to watch Costa Rica vs Panama live stream and TV?

Costa Rica vs Panama live stream and TV broadcaster are available on:

India: Super Six Sports

USA: Fubo, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Fox Sports 1.

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

Which teams will compete in the CONCACAF Gold Cup?