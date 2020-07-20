Thibaut Courtois Becomes First Goalkeeper To Win The Zamora Trophy With Both Madrid Clubs

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wrote his name in the history books on Thursday night when he became the first player to win the LaLiga title with two different Madrid clubs - Atletico and Real. Now, following the end of the 2019-20 LaLiga season, the Belgian has become the first player in LaLiga history to win the Zamora Trophy with the two Madrid-based clubs. Courtois conceded only 20 goals in 34 league appearances playing a key part in the Real Madrid LaLiga champions side.

Thibaut Courtois clean sheets in LaLiga: Thibaut Courtois Zamora trophy number 3

The Zamora Trophy is awarded to the goalkeeper with the least number of goals conceded in a LaLiga season and with only 20 goals conceded in 34 games, Courtois had the best goals per game ratio at 0.59. Courtois' 0.59 goals per game ratio bettered Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak's (0.64) and Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon's (0.84). This Zamora Trophy was the first time that Courtois won the award with Real Madrid, having clinched the trophy with local rivals Atletico Madrid on two previous occasions. The 28-year-old kept a total of 18 clean sheets throughout the season and joined the list of 11 other elite Real Madrid goalkeepers to have won the award.

Thibaut Courtois was the winner of the Ricardo Zamora Trophy after conceding just 20 goals in 34 games and keeping 18 clean sheets for Real Madrid this season .



It's his third trophy after winning with Atletico in 12/13 and 13/14.



Back to his best 👊 pic.twitter.com/h1hZyDNGLV — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 20, 2020

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Thibaut Courtois Zamora trophy ends Oblak's streak

Courtois didn't feature in Real Madrid's 2-2 draw against Leganes on the final matchday of the season as Zinedine Zidane's men had already sealed the title on Matchday 37. However, Courtois played a major role in Real Madrid's title triumph since the restart when Real Madrid won 10 games in a row. Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak was the recipient of the Zamora Trophy for the past four seasons.

Thibaut Courtois Atletico Madrid record and stats

Thibaut Courtois spent three seasons at Atletico Madrid from 2011 till 2014. Courtois won the Zamora Trophy two seasons in a row in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 campaigns. The Courtois Atletico Madrid honors also include a Europa League, Copa del Rey, and LaLiga title.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid career

Thibaut Courtois arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, following his impressive displays at the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Real Madrid splashed a reported €38 million (£35m) on Courtois, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in LaLiga history. Courtois has made a total of 77 appearances with Real Madrid, winning a Club World Cup, a LaLiga title, and a Spanish Super Cup so far, with the Champions League still up for grabs.

Image Credits - Realmadrid.com