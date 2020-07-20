Barcelona set To Sack Quique Setien, Academy Director Patrick Kluivert Seen As Replacement

Things haven't gone smoothly for Quique Setien since he replaced Ernesto Valverde at the helm at Barcelona in January. After only 23 games in charge as Barcelona coach, the Quique Setien sacked rumours have been doing the rounds as the Catalonian giants let their LaLiga lead slip when football resumed from the coronavirus break, eventually allowing Real Madrid to win their first domestic title in three seasons. Barcelona will reportedly make the decision to sack Quique Setien over the next few days with the club's academy director Patrick Kluivert set to replace Setien.

Barcelona coach Quique Setien sacked in the next few days?

Barcelona finished their last game of the season with a 5-0 win over Alaves but having lost out on the LaLiga title to Real Madrid, Quique Setien's future at the club has come in jeopardy. The Barcelona coach was already under pressure when his side crashed out of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals in February and having let a two-point lead at the top of the table slip since the restart of football, Quique Setien is reportedly in line to get the sack. According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will make the decision to sack Setien over the next few days.

Barcelona managed narrow league victories over relegated Espanyol and Real Valladolid before surrendering the LaLiga title to arch-rivals Real Madrid in a humiliating 2-1 defeat at the Camp Nou against 10-men Osasuna. It was Barcelona's first home defeat since November 2018 and club talisman Lionel Messi was scathing in a rare post-match interview. The Argentine icon stated that Barcelona might suffer a defeat against Napoli in the UCL, which remains the club's only hope for silverware this season.

With poor results and an unhappy dressing room, reports claim that Barcelona are set to sack the 61-year-old Setien. Barcelona finished in second place in the LaLiga standings but Setien still boasts a win percentage of 65.22%. However, reports claim that Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert is set to replace Setien at the helm once a decision is made to sack the Santander-born tactician.

Patrick Kluivert is an option being considered to replace Setien pic.twitter.com/s2MdzTlqEO — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) July 18, 2020

Barcelona coach Quique Setien sacked? Patrick Kluivert touted as a replacement

Patrick Kluivert became the academy director at Barcelona in July last year and the Dutch icon is in favour of taking up the top job. The 44-year-old reportedly shares an excellent relationship with the players at the club and has the backing of club captain Lionel Messi as well. Kluivert speaks six different languages and is considered Barcelona's version of Zinedine Zidane, a man who can bring back the Champions League at the club when the mini-tournament resumes next month.

Image Credits - Patrick Kluivert Instagram / AP