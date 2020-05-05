Zlatan Ibrahimovic Makes Lion Tattoo On His Back Roar By Tensing His Muscles; Watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to familiar territory after securing a move to AC Milan in the January transfer window this year. The Swedish striker arrived amidst great fanfare at Milan and quickly helped the Rossoneri get back to winning ways. He spent a year banging in the goals in the MLS with LA Galaxy after ending his stay with Manchester United in the Premier League. Zlatan Ibrahimovic jetted off to Sweden during the initial stages of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy a couple of months ago.

Marcos Rojo opens up on training ground spat with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Marcos Rojo on his spat with Zlatan Ibrahimović:



"He wanted us to give him all the balls, but during a game phase I saw him ask for it and I passed it to Pogba. He started yelling at me, raising his hand. I said to him: 'What's going on with you big nose? Shut up'." pic.twitter.com/mZOsQNA2qB — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) May 4, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic lion tattoo roars on Swede's back; Watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic during lockdown

When I roar he roars pic.twitter.com/ogtJPF5s5N — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 4, 2020

The AC Milan superstar has been keeping himself busy while spending time with family back in Sweden. The striker recently took to Twitter where he shared a short snippet of himself flexing his back muscles as the Ibrahimovic lion tattoo roared during his exercise. Earlier, Manchester United star Paul Pogba traded jibes with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the lockdown.

The former PSG and Barcelona frontman has enjoyed a nomadic career in Europe, starting out at Malmo in Sweden. He went on to represent top teams likes Ajax, Inter Milan, Juventus FC, AC Milan, PSG and Manchester United before leaving to play in the MLS.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on why he is the greatest Swedish footballer ever

Zlatan Ibrahimović 🗣️



"I'm the best Swedish 🇸🇪 player in history, what I've done, no one has done. The Golden Ball in Sweden, the most it was won was two. How many do I have? I have eleven. Am I arrogant? It doesn't matter. I'm the best." #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/p40Q5KVY2D — Merrybet (@merrybetsports) May 2, 2020

