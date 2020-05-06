Gareth Bale Looking Forward To End Of Lockdown To Complete His Golf Course Bucket List

Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale's patience is seemingly wearing thin amid the coronavirus lockdown as the Welsh winger already has a bucket list prepared for when the lockdown is lifted. The Wales international claimed that his bucket list includes playing at all the best golf courses in the world with his friends. Bale is an ardent lover of golf, something that has had a negative impact on his relationship with Real Madrid over the last year.

Also Read | Gareth Bale transfer: Welshman hints at MLS move amidst Real Madrid future being uncertain

Gareth Bale golf course: Real Madrid winger's controversy surrounding the sport

Looking forward to watching the US Open this week. Pebble is an amazing course, as long as you drive it well. Cheering for all the #TeamTaylorMade guys this week, especially @djohnsonpga. #usopen pic.twitter.com/9ZEQ0MW09B — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) June 13, 2019

Gareth Bale revealed his dream of playing 18 holes once the lockdown is lifted. Bale's love for golf earlier compelled Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to label the 30-year-old, "The Golfer'' in the club dressing room. Despite frequent criticism in the past, including the unfurling of the infamous "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" banner after his national team qualified for Euro 2020, Bale has openly professed his admiration for the sport on multiple occasions since.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Transfer to Tottenham? Real Madrid star sparks rumours of potential return

Gareth Bale golf course: Welshman wishes to play at the finest golf courses

It is reported that Gareth Bale claimed his friends back in Cardiff have agreed to play golf with him at the finest golf courses in the world. The Welshman confessed that he spends too much time playing golf, revealing that he and his friends travel to America or other parts of Europe to enjoy the sport every year.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Transfer: Winger tops list of SEVEN players to be axed by Real Madrid this summer

Gareth Bale transfer rumours amid LaLiga return talks

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for the past couple of seasons. The player was on the verge of moving to the Chinese Super League after Zinedine Zidane made it clear that he didn't see the former Spurs star as an important part of his plans. However, he went on to stay at the club. This summer window, he has been linked with a return to Tottenham. Meanwhile, in the latest developments towards LaLiga return, teams have been permitted to return to training after May 4.

Also Read | When Gareth Bale made a blistering run for a solo goal vs Barcelona to win CDR 2014: Watch