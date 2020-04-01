COVID-19: FIFA Offers A Lifeline From Its Cash Reserves To Aid Battle Against Pandemic

With its $2.7B reserves, international football organisation FIFA saw it as its “duty” to contribute to Coronavirus battle. The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has hit more than 200 countries, infecting 8,58,127 and claiming 42,140 lives worldwide till now. According to reports, it is yet to be decided on how the funds would be distributed, though global players union has appealed that the money should be targeted at small markets rather than the “elite end of the game”.

Santiago Bernabeu turns into storage facility

According to reports, Barcelona and Juventus players have taken pay cuts, former Slovakian champion Zilina is entering liquidation and staff were being furloughed across the game worldwide, including Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez and hundreds of his federation colleagues. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu has been turned into a large medical storage facility as the Spanish club aims to work with health authorities to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.

Read: Real Madrid Open Medical Supply Centre At Santiago Bernabeu To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Indian football team joins hands in fight against Coronavirus

With COVID-19 creating havoc, several members of the Blue Tigers (Indian football team) have come forward to lend a helping hand by contributing to the social cause.

“As an Indian, it's my responsibility to lend a hand to the cause in whatever possible manner I can," defender Pritam Kotal, who contributed Rs. 50,000 to the West Bengal Chief Minister's fund stated.

But there are others who are trying to help in a different manner — midfielder Pronoy Halder for example. Halder who wore the captain's armband against Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 has taken up the responsibility of providing food to some underprivileged kids who earn their bread on a daily basis.

Read: COVID-19: Real Madrid's Stadium Turns Into Storage Facility As Spain Battles Coronavirus

In addition, the midfielder has also donated Rs 20,000 to the CM relief fund. Fellow club mate, Prabir Das has also joined hands and contributed Rs 50,000. Arindam Bhattacharjee, the seasoned goalkeeper, whose standout performance in the Hero Indian Super League 2019-20 helped ATK win the coveted trophy recently has also donated INR 25,000/- to the fund.

Image: AP

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: 32 From Bhopal Who Attended Jamaat Meet Quarantined In Delhi

Read: AIFF Hopeful Of Organising FIFA Women's U-17 WC In Nov Despite Virus Worries