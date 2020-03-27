Real Madrid Open Medical Supply Centre At Santiago Bernabeu To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Real Madrid's home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu has been turned into a large medical storage facility as the Spanish club aims to work with health authorities to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Spain. There are over 50,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain with a death toll crossing 4,000. The Spanish capital remains the worst affected in Spain with a death toll north of 2,000.

Real Madrid medical supply centre: Club tries to work with Spanish health authorities

The Spanish giants released an official statement to announce that the club is collaborating with the High Council for Sport (CSD) to launch a project that will 'supply and distribute strategic medical supplies to be used in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic'.

The statement further read that all the medical supplies will be passed on to the Spanish heath authorities so that the resources are utilised in the most efficient manner to fight the outbreak.

Real Madrid medical supply centre: Santiago Bernabeu medical storage centre for donations

Real Madrid also stated that the makeshift Santiago Bernabeu medical facility will provide an avenue for organisations, particularly in the sports sector, to come forward and make their contributions amid the dire circumstances in Spain. Per Real Madrid's statement, 'the Ministry of Health will be responsible for allocating the donations to the centres and organisations in greatest need'.

Coronavirus in Spain: Sergio Ramos pledges to fight LaLiga coronavirus

Apart from the club actively participating in Spain's fight against COVID-19, several Real Madrid stars have donated to their local communities for coronavirus relief. Real Madrid's captain and the global ambassador of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), recently announced on social media that he will be donating 264,571 masks, 1,000 items of protective equipment and 15,000 tests to fight coronavirus in Spain.

Sergio Ramos also noted that in his collaboration with UNICEF, he received considerable support from the club and various members from the squad.

Nosotros ya hemos colaborado con @unicef_es.

¡Ayuda necesaria e inmediata!

El material sanitario, imprescindible para los profesionales sanitarios, llegará el viernes a España. pic.twitter.com/d6FOe0ZYHc — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus in Spain: LaLiga coronavirus

LaLiga has suffered massively due to the pandemic. Valencia players including the likes of Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Spanish club Alaves also noted that 15 members of their squad including players and staff contracted coronavirus.

The fate of the current season remains clouded under these circumstances. While the postponement of Euro 2021 came as a relief for the Spanish Football Federation, the date of the resumption of the 2019-20 LaLiga season remains unknown.

