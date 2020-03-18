Coronavirus Pandemic Forces Ronald Koeman's Barcelona Clause To Delay Until 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the Ronald Koeman Barcelona clause until 2021. The World Health Organisation deemed coronavirus a 'pandemic' following the spread of the deadly disease. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Euro 2020 has officially been postponed to the summer of 2021. However, the coronavirus pandemic has also affected the Ronald Koeman Barcelona clause as the Dutchman will only be able to take the reins of the LaLiga club next summer, should they approach the Netherlands boss.

Coronavirus pandemic: Euro 2020 postponed

UEFA announced that the Euro 2020 tournament will be postponed by an entire year. The reason for the postponement is due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the postponing of the leagues across Europe will add some space for leagues to finish off the remainder of their campaigns. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA released this statement on March 17.

UEFA today announced the postponement of its flagship national team competition, UEFA EURO 2020.



Coronavirus pandemic: Ronald Koeman Barcelona clause

Currently the head coach for the Dutch national team, Ronald Koeman was set to take charge of Barcelona following the departure of Ernesto Valverde in January. Although Valverde was prematurely replaced by Quique Setien according to a majority of the Barcelona faithful, Ronaldo Koeman was the man chosen to guide the Spanish giants after this season. However, the Ronald Koeman Barcelona clause indicated that he could only return to the Camp Nou after the completion of the Euro 2020 with the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona exit clause has been delayed until 2021 after the postponement of the European Championships this summer.

the Holland manager has a clause in his contract which allows him to join Barcelona after the completion of the tournament — MR cosmos (@Mrcosmos13) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Ronald Koeman Barcelona clause

The coronavirus pandemic has forced an annual delay for Ronaldo Koeman to take up the Barcelona job. The 56-year-old revealed that he would only be able to manage Barcelona following the completion of Euro 2021.

