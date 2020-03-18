Richarlison Copies Ronaldo's Old Haircut While Wearing LeBron James Lakers Jersey: Watch

Everton star Richarlison has copied Ronaldo Nazario's infamous 2002 World Cup haircut. The Brazilian forward posted a story on Instagram where he could be seen sporting a LeBron James Lakers kit. Richarlison is currently in quarantine due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in England which has seen the Premier League suspended for two weeks.

Also Read: Ronaldinho Offers To Pay €1.4 Million As Brazil Legend Struggles To Survive Jail Ordeal

Richarlison dons LeBron James' Lakers kit and copies Ronaldo's 2002 World Cup hair cut

Everton star Richarlison paid his tribute to Brazil legend Ronaldo with his new haircut. Richarlison's new trim resembles Ronaldo's infamous haircut which went viral during Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning campaign. The Everton forward also uploaded a story on Instagram, sporting a LeBron James Lakers vest and tagged Ronaldo as well. Subsequently, Richarlison also posted stories of fans who emulated him and copied Ronaldo's hair cut.

Also Read: Tottenham Keeper Paul Robinson Scores Freak Free Kick Vs Watford On Mar 17, 2007: Watch

WATCH: Richarlison copies Ronaldo's famous hair cut

💇‍♂️



Ronaldo

Ronald

Ronal

Rona

Ron

Ro

R

Ri

Ric

Rich

Richa

Richar

Richarl

Richarli

Richarlis

Richarliso

Richarlison



(via IG @richarlison97) pic.twitter.com/K2rXMRi8wI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 17, 2020

Also Read: Copa America 2020 Postponed Till Summer Of 2021 Amid COVID-19 Scare

Richarlison demonstrates hand-washing technique amid coronavirus scare

Everton's official Instagram account posted a video of their star man Richarlison demonstrating a hand-washing technique amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in England. Richarlison, who is in self-isolation as a precaution, can be seen singing a song while washing his hands properly for 20 seconds. Everton urged their fans to be informed and safe like Richarlison, who was again sporting the LeBron James' Lakers kit.

Also Read: Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan's Top Three List Has Glaring Cristiano Ronaldo Omission

Richarlison: Everton's main man this season

Richarlison by far has been Everton's best player this season and has led the Toffees from the front in all departments. Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti would hope that the Brazilian forward can maintain his good form post the COVID-19 quarantine as they put in a late push for a place in Europe next season. Richarlison has made 27 appearances in the Premier League for Everton, scoring 10 goals while providing three assists.