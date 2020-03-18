Premier League Clubs Plan Closed-door Games At Neutral Venues Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Premier League clubs have come up with an emergency plan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has wreaked havoc in the world, with European countries suffering the most. The outbreak compelled the suspension of all major sporting events in Europe, including the Premier League.

Premier League postponed: Suggestion of 'Premier League closed-door games'

According to the British media outlet, The Sun, Premier League clubs have agreed to play the remaining 92 games of the league. These games could be played behind closed doors, while every game will be broadcast live on television. The suggestion also includes the idea of playing on two to three neutral venues at different times.

Premier League coronavirus situation to be discussed

Premier League clubs fear that they might be the only domestic league to complete all their fixtures until June. Other leagues such as LaLiga and Bundesliga have played more games than the Premier League at this time. These proposals will be put forward by the Premier League clubs in a meeting that is to be scheduled for Thursday. The proposal also includes using limited stadiums across the country. Using a minimum number of stadiums would ensure minimal deployment of medical and police officials.

Premier League coronavirus situation: Premier League Hall of Fame postponed

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of the Premier League Hall of Fame until further notice



More: https://t.co/MpCE6EuK89 pic.twitter.com/Qn0OUpCHG1 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 17, 2020

Fearing the pandemic, Premier League earlier decided to play all games behind closed doors. However, it was later announced that the competition was being suspended until April to avoid mass congregation. The English Football Association (FA) was set to announce their first two inductions into the Premier League Hall of Fame this week. However, that ceremony has been postponed until further notice due to the ongoing situation across Europe.

Premier League coronavirus: Other leagues take similar actions

Other leagues have also taken preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak. LaLiga, Bundesliga and Serie A have suspended their fixtures until April while UEFA has suspended the Champions League and Europa League too. The European governing body has also decided to postpone Euro 2020 by a year. It will now be played in 2021.

