Crawley Town's 2nd-half Comeback Sees Leeds United Exit FA Cup, Fans Mock Marcelo Bielsa

After winning the Championship last term and the subsequent Premier League return, hopes were high on Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United. The team did display some exhilarating display in the initial matchdays but went on to stumble, now languishing at the 12th spot in the Premier League. The crisis appears to deepen further after the Whites were knocked out by Crawley Town FC in the third round of the FA Cup.

Crawley Town vs Leeds highlights: Hosts stun Premier League outfit

Leeds United were up against fourth-tier side Crawley Town in the third round of the FA Cup. And the Premier League outfit were left shocked and humiliated, to say the least, by their opponents. Following an interesting first half, albeit no goals, Crawley Town hammered the Championship winners in the second half.

Nick Tasaourla bagged the opener for the Crawley-based club in the 50th minute, followed by a second goal from Ashley Nadesan three minutes later. Jordan Tunnicliffe further sealed the victory for the home side, extending the lead by three goals with his brilliant effort in the 70th minute.

FA Cup highlights: Fans mock Marcelo Bielsa's men

Although Leeds United maintained possession for a major part of the game, they could not produce magnificent efforts in the final third. On the other hand, Crawley Town attempted six shots on target as averse to two shots from Leeds United. The shocking FA Cup results have left fans surprised, most of whom mocked Bielsa.

Those players need to take a long, hard look at themselves tonight and Marcelo needs to take blame for them shocking subs.



This hurts because we had a great chance in this year's FA Cup, need a massive response against Brighton! — Ryan💙 (@PlayAllTheWay) January 10, 2021

I love seeing Leeds supporters cry. It’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their loss is the only reason i’m still alive, I was born to love and enjoy the failure that they have achieved😂 — Tom Feeley 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TOMBFC3) January 10, 2021

No doubt Bielsa will continue to take the plaudits despite being knocked out by lower league opposition. If this was Big Sam, he would be thrown to the dogs. Why don’t we celebrate our English managers? — Richard Keys (@Richard14454236) January 10, 2021

Big shout out to Leeds United, what a team. You’ve really gotta love em. Any team can get slapped 3-0 by L2 Crawley but it takes real quality to do it in style like Leeds. Bielsa the tactical genius cannot be stopped — JT (@RNelly__) January 10, 2021

Things I’ve learnt today

Leeds have found their level

The sky is blue

Leeds got promoted because of covid

Water is wet

Karen Carney was spitting facts

Leeds are going down next season — Matty(⚔️⚔️⚔️) (@Matthew30382431) January 10, 2021

Interestingly, Crawley Town had reached the third round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. Back then, they were knocked out by then-Premier League outfit Reading. Meanwhile, Leeds United have equalled their worst run stretch dating back between 2003 and 2007, when they were knocked out from the third round in each of the four campaigns.

Bielsa disappointed at humiliating FA Cup results

Bielsa was seemingly frustrated at the setback, expressing his disappointment in the post-match interaction with the media. He said, "We couldn’t unbalance them when we attacked. We had the ball for a long period of time but we couldn’t do much with it. In the first half we played better than the opponent and the game was played how we wanted it to be played, even if we didn’t create much danger. In the second half, the game was played how the opponents wanted to play. They did create danger to deserve the goals that they scored."

Image courtesy: Leeds United website