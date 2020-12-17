Leeds United Owner To Sell Another 15% Stake To NFL Side San Francisco 49ers

Leeds United made rapid strides with their promotion to the Premier League this season after winning the Championship. Having started off their Premier League campaign with a defeat against Liverpool, they now languish mid-table in the English top flight. Amid struggle on the field, Leeds have also been in the spotlight for their ownership concerns as the club's owner Andrea Radrizzani is close to selling the club's 15% stakes to the National Football League (NFL) side San Francisco 49ers.

Also Read | Leeds' Cooper makes 13-year-old suffering from cancer a virtual mascot for Arsenal clash

Premier League latest update: San Francisco 49ers to extend stake in Leeds

Leeds United owner Radrizzani has agreed to sell another 15% stakes of the club to San Francisco 49ers. The NFL outfit had earlier bought a 10% stake in the then-Championship outfit two years ago. The San Francisco 49ers are willing to extend their stake to 25% with the ongoing talks. According to a report by Sportsmail, the talks are believed to be in an advanced stage of negotiations. The current Leeds United owner had paid £45 million in two instalments to Massimo Cellino in 2014.

😍 Where do you even start in describing this goal? @Harrison_Jack11 pic.twitter.com/6b59UszWQ9 — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 16, 2020

Also Read | "He deserves it" - Bielsa on Bamford's hat-trick in Leeds' 3-0 win against Aston Villa

Leeds United's rise under Andrea Radrizzani

Ever since the acquisition, the club's value has skyrocketed. The Italian has brought about a magnificent change at the club. He initially brought financial stability, following it up with the hiring of Marcelo Bielsa to lead the club from the sidelines two and a half years ago.

Bielsa was on the verge of an exit after the heartbreaking Championship playoff defeat. But Radrizzani showed immense faith in the manager, which ultimately paid off when the team booked a spot in the Premier League, after winning the Championship, returning to England's premier football league after a 16-year absence.

Also Read | Leeds United have made and won the highest number of tackles in the Premier League so far

NFL news: 49ers impressed with Leeds' progress

The 49ers have shown faith in the potential of the club, propelling the purchase of a 10% stake in 2018. Now, with Bielsa appearing to bring about stability in the team's position in the Premier League, the NFL giants look to further up their investment. 49ers president Paraag Marathe has joined the Leeds United board as well.

Speaking on the club as quoted by DailyMail, he said, "The sky is the limit for Leeds. This is not a club where we made it to the Premier League and we are barely trying to hang on by the laces of our shoes. No. This is a club which can become a big contender."

Also Read | Bielsa believes 'imaginative' Guardiola creates solutions to problems ahead of PL clash

Image courtesy: Kalvin Phillips Twitter