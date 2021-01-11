FA Cup Results & Highlights: Carlos Vinicius Nets Hat-trick, Man City Ride On Silva Brace

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool produced a magnificent third-round display against Aston Villa to advance further in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Manchester United continued their decent run of form against Watford, managing a close-edged victory, in an attempt to make amends for the Carabao Cup semi-final exit against Manchester City the previous week.

FA Cup highlights: Liverpool, Man United move to FA Cup 4th round

Sadio Mane bagged an early lead for Jurgen Klopp at the Villa Park. Although Louie Barry equalised before the end of the first half, Mane pulled a goal back again to put his side in the front. Besides, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah netted once each to seal a comfortable victory.

Besides, Man United came back on top against Watford after the embarrassing Carabao Cup defeat against their city rivals. The Old Trafford outfit bagged the lead with Scott McTominay's effort as early as the fifth minute. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were successful in defending their lead throughout the course of the game which saw no more goals from either side.

FA Cup highlights: Chelsea humiliate Morecambe, Man City hammer Birmingham

Chelsea arrived in sensational form against Morecambe after a string of poor display in the previous few games. Mason Mount bagged the lead for Frank Lampard in the 18th minute. Besides, Timo Werner, who has been on the receiving end of criticism for his struggle in front of goal since arriving at the Stamford Bridge, bagged the second goal of the night. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz also netted in the second half to win the tie and advance to the FA Cup 4th round.

Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva enjoyed one of the best games of the season as he netted twice within a span of seven minutes to put Man City in the front against Birmingham. Besides, youngster Phil Foden struck once in the first half to ensure a 3-0 victory for Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

FA Cup results: Tottenham triumphant against Marine

Jose Mourinho's men displayed no leniency when they came up against Marine in the FA Cup. The north Londoners started off with a thrilling first half, netting four times in all. Carlos Vinicius struck thrice while Lucas Moura scored one goal. Besides, Alfie Devine scored a goal in the second half to round off a scintillating win.

FA Cup final: When will the FA Cup fixtures for fourth round be declared?

The FA Cup draw for the fourth round will take place on Monday, January 11, 2021. Former England striker Peter Crouch will be drawing the teams. Interestingly, the fixtures for the fifth round will also be announced simultaneously.

FA Cup results

Everton 2-1 Rotherham

Bristol Rovers 2-3 Sheffield United

Stoke City 0-4 Leicester City

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United

Newport County 1 (3)- 1 (4) Brighton

