, Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Explosive Revelations By Man Utd Forward On Club, Ten Hag & Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan took the world of football by storm ever since it was shared by the British broadcaster. While the full 90-minute interview on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ gets aired on Wednesday, the sensational revelations made by Ronaldo have already gained much momentum. Here’s a look at the five biggest revelations made by Ronaldo during his interview with Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo on Manchester United 'forcing' his exit from Old Trafford

Speaking to Morgan, Ronaldo shed light on the reports about him wanting to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window. While it was heavily reported that Ronaldo wanted to leave United to join a UEFA Champions League challenger, the footballer revealed the team management 'forced' his exit from the club. The 37-year-old said he felt 'betrayed' as the club wanted him to leave.

“Yes [they are trying to force Ronaldo out], not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club. Yes [at senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying, according to Morgan's article on The Sun.

'He doesn’t show respect for me': Ronaldo on Ten Hag

The Portuguese captain went on to make notable revelations about his relationship with Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag. Earlier this season, Ten Hag told reporters that Ronaldo is an essential part of United’s plan this season. However, the player has been given much lesser match time, while being confined to the bench on numerous occasions in 2022.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you,” Ronaldo said.

Cristiano Ronaldo on former interim coach Ralf Rangnick's tenure

In addition to the Dutch manager, Ronaldo also spoke about the former interim boss of United Ralf Rangnick. Following the sacking of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season, Rangnick took over the coach in an interim role and returned with 11 wins, 9 draws, and 9 defeats in 29 games across competitions. “If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him,” Ronaldo said on Rangnick.

It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo made a sensational return to United in 2021 and made a remarkable impact. However, the team suffered a dismal campaign across competitions. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was United’s top goal-scorer last season with 24 goals in 39 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets back at Wayne Rooney

During the interview, Ronaldo also spoke about being criticized by former teammates like Wayne Rooney. During a conversation with talkSPORT last week, Rooney criticized the footballer for his actions this season. Ronaldo made headlines last month for walking off the field despite the match not being finished. Revealing his thoughts on the comments made by Rooney, the 37-year-old said, “I don’t know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. “I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

'I think the fans should know the truth': Cristiano Ronaldo on Sir Alex Ferguson

Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer also mentioned the legendary United coach Sir Alex Ferguson in his comments and revealed how the club has not since Ferguson left the club in 2013. He also shed light on how Ferguson convinced him to make a United return, rather than joining the rival side Manchester City. Explaining the same, Ronaldo said, “I followed my heart,” Ronaldo said “He [Ferguson] said to me: ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’, and I said, ‘OK, Boss’."

“The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United,” Ronaldo added.