Ronaldo Accuses Man Utd Of 'betrayal', Explosive Interview Leaves Opinions Divided

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the talk of the town for the footballing world, as details about his explosive interview came to light on Monday. Ronaldo sat with Piers Morgan for a 90-minute interview, which is all set to go on air on Wednesday. In the interview, Ronaldo revealed how he felt like being betrayed by his club Manchester United while claiming the club wanted him to leave during the summer transfer window.

"Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too,” Ronaldo said on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, as reported by ESPN.

At the same time, the footballer also shed light on his relationship with United manager Erik ten Hag, suggesting a clear rift between them. "I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you,” Ten Hag said. It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo was heavily linked with a transfer out of the Old Trafford team earlier this year, but was understood to be rejected by several clubs.

Footballing world divided over Ronaldo's Man Utd 'betrayal' claims

While reports said the footballer wanted to leave United to play for a Champions League-challenging team, Ronaldo’s recent comments suggest it was the club and Ten Hag, who wanted him to quit the club at the earliest. Although the full interview is yet to go on air, a small clip of Ronaldo’s interview has already garnered much attention on social media. The viral video took Twitter by storm as it received reactions from all corners of the footballing world.

Man Utd forward's explosive interview leaves Twitter divided

Football fans on Twitter were divided in their opinions on Ronaldo’s comments as the Ronaldo supporters pointed out the difference in Ten Hag’s comments before and after the season kicked off. While Ten Hag claimed before the season that Ronaldo remains an important part of the club’s plan, the player has been not given the match time that he deserves. Another section of Ronaldo fans suggested that the 37-year-old might be still grieving the loss of his baby, and is not being supported by his club.

Ten Hag said at the start of the season he was going no where, he was a vital part of Man Utds plans this season.

Season starts he hardly plays him, he's then questioned about Ronaldo not being part of the first team. Hag says he's absolutely part of the team & the season is long — Paul Barker (@Barkermush) November 13, 2022

It’s funny how people say he’s not bigger than the club,he actually is

How many players in the fully history of man utd has was the ballon d’or 5 times??

How many champions league has united won?

Ronaldo has more ballon d’or that every body in the premier league right now — Anderson Emerald (@AndersnEmerald) November 13, 2022

I don't agree with u man...CR7 has been in this game for years bro so he knows what is definitely saying

I don't think u know what's going on back stage na???. Don't worry u will soon hear more of this from him and other footballers — philipDcoder (@osunlola_philip) November 13, 2022

every person that is hating on ronaldo in these comments have forgotten what he has done for ur ungrateful club,I am not even a united fan and i would never disrespect such an icon of football — L-FA (@LFAwasTaken) November 13, 2022

It’s obvious @Cristiano is still grieving for the death of his baby. If the @ManUtd management can’t offer compassion and empathy at such a traumatic time in a players life; they have no right in asking him to show up and play! — Nikki (@gllnkk) November 14, 2022

At the same time, another section of fans refuted the comments made by the Portuguese captain, while pointing out that he missed the pre-season as he was trying to leave the club. “You do know every manager has his own style, plan, and philosophy?? Ronaldo is one of the Greatest players to ever grace this sport but as Ferguson said "NO PLAYER IS BIGGER,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Does your show stream live anywhere? bcos if you have this interview on the same night as the world cup final, I will choose this unless the world cup final has Portugal and Ronaldo playing — Rahim sani (@iamibragh) November 13, 2022

We got Rangnick, you said he wasn't even a coach. Okay we got Ten Hag, you say you don't respect him. I mean, that was evident from the start when you skipped preseason trying to force a move to anywhere but here. So who disrespected who really? — ηαтε (@Nattie_Best) November 13, 2022

As a long-time Man Utd fan, I appreciate what CR7 has done for the club.



But his time is up and he has gotta go. Don't mind if he gets pushed out. — ✨ Sriram Krishnan ✨ (@sriramkri) November 13, 2022

You do know every manager has his own style, plan and philosophy??..

Ronaldo is one of the Greatest players to ever grace this sport but as Ferguson said "NO PLAYER IS BIGGER"

If the team performs badly the Coach rather loses his job not the players. — RiC 👽 (@KoJo__K) November 13, 2022

I think there are some misunderstandings amongst the club executives and in the organizational structure of Manchester United. Ronaldo is not happy with how things are going, and neither is the coach. — Prince Chinwendu Ibenne (@princeeiriz01) November 14, 2022

It'll be interesting to hear. On the pitch, he's given a lot of support from team mates but he doesn't seem to be as clinical as he once was.

That said, he's played a huge part in the success of the club and my favourite player in the modern era. — XLM 🪐 - The Beast of Wall Street!! (⚛️) (@pipsielot) November 13, 2022