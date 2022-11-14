Last Updated:

Ronaldo Accuses Man Utd Of 'betrayal', Explosive Interview Leaves Opinions Divided

Although the full interview is yet to go on air, a small clip of Ronaldo’s interview has already garnered much attention on social media.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: AP


Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become the talk of the town for the footballing world, as details about his explosive interview came to light on Monday. Ronaldo sat with Piers Morgan for a 90-minute interview, which is all set to go on air on Wednesday. In the interview, Ronaldo revealed how he felt like being betrayed by his club Manchester United while claiming the club wanted him to leave during the summer transfer window.

"Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too,” Ronaldo said on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, as reported by ESPN.

At the same time, the footballer also shed light on his relationship with United manager Erik ten Hag, suggesting a clear rift between them. "I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you,” Ten Hag said. It is pertinent to mention that Ronaldo was heavily linked with a transfer out of the Old Trafford team earlier this year, but was understood to be rejected by several clubs. 

Footballing world divided over Ronaldo's Man Utd 'betrayal' claims

While reports said the footballer wanted to leave United to play for a Champions League-challenging team, Ronaldo’s recent comments suggest it was the club and Ten Hag, who wanted him to quit the club at the earliest. Although the full interview is yet to go on air, a small clip of Ronaldo’s interview has already garnered much attention on social media. The viral video took Twitter by storm as it received reactions from all corners of the footballing world.

Man Utd forward's explosive interview leaves Twitter divided

Football fans on Twitter were divided in their opinions on Ronaldo’s comments as the Ronaldo supporters pointed out the difference in Ten Hag’s comments before and after the season kicked off. While Ten Hag claimed before the season that Ronaldo remains an important part of the club’s plan, the player has been not given the match time that he deserves. Another section of Ronaldo fans suggested that the 37-year-old might be still grieving the loss of his baby, and is not being supported by his club. 

At the same time, another section of fans refuted the comments made by the Portuguese captain, while pointing out that he missed the pre-season as he was trying to leave the club. “You do know every manager has his own style, plan, and philosophy?? Ronaldo is one of the Greatest players to ever grace this sport but as Ferguson said "NO PLAYER IS BIGGER,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

 

COMMENT