Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Announce They're Expecting Twins; Share 'baby' Pics

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday that he and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are expecting twins. This will make Ronaldo a father for the sixth time. The Portugal captain is already a father of four, with three of his children being born to two surrogate mothers.

Taking to Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he and Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. He captioned his post, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you." He already has four other children by the names" Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo, and Alana Martina. Alana was born to Georgina earlier.

Cristiano Ronaldo in his Instagram post shared a picture of himself and Georgiana along with their twins' ultrasounds. He also shared another picture where he can be seen swimming along with his four children.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post announcing twins

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend: Who is Georgina Rodriguez?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo began dating Georgina Rodriguez in 2017 and since then, the couple has been going strong. Ronaldo is believed to have met Georgina at a Gucci store where she was working as a sales assistant in 2016. The Spanish model is the Portugal star's most serious love interest since he broke up with his long term partner Irina Shayk in 2015.

Earlier, in an interview with French outlet L'Equipe, Cristiano Ronaldo had revealed that he wants to have seven children. "I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or," said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in 2017.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious football career

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this past summer transfer window after 12 years, having left Old Trafford in 2009 for Real Madrid. Over the course of his career, the Portuguese national has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

During his time at Manchester United, he won the Premier League thrice (2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09) and also won one UEFA Championship League in 2007-08.

With Real Madrid, he won the La Liga title on two occasions (2011-12 and 2016-17) and the UEFA Champions League on four occasions (2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18). Moreover, he has also won the Serie A twice with Juventus (2018-19, 2019-20).

Meanwhile, the Portugal great is only the second men's player to pass 100 international goals. His international goal tally currently stands at 115.

In terms of individual honours, he has won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017), and has also been named the Best FIFA Men's player on two occasions (2016, 2017), among several other team and individual honours for both club and country.