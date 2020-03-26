How Many Kids Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have? Is He Secretly Married To Georgina Rodriguez?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best footballers of all time. The Portuguese sensation has been a mainstay in football for close to two decades and has won almost everything he could win in his illustrious career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has a constant presence on social media, be it with his several ventures or simply sharing snippets of his personal life. The highest followed celebrity on Instagram has never shied away from sharing some of his intimate moments on social media.

With that said, let's have a look at Cristiano Ronaldo's life outside football while trying to answer some of the commonly asked queries like how many kids does Cristiano Ronaldo have? or who is the mother of Ronaldo twins?

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Before jumping to Ronaldo as a father, it is important to take a look at Ronaldo's romantic relationships. The 35-year-old has reportedly dated several high-profile names in the past, most notably Russian model Irina Shayk. Currently, the Portuguese superstar remains in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. The duo has been together since 2016 and it is also speculated that Ronaldo secretly married Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is the first child

Despite never being married, Ronaldo is the father of four children.

His first child, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., was born on June 17, 2010, in the United States. The details of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s mother remains unknown. Cristiano Ronaldo has so far remained tight-lipped about the whereabouts of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s mother.

Who is the mother of Ronaldo twins?

In 2017, Ronaldo welcomed twins - Eva and Mateo - who were born via surrogacy in the United States. The twins were born on June 8, 2017, and Ronaldo once again kept the details of their mother under wraps. Multiple reports suggested that the mother is an American citizen, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

That same year, Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to daughter Alana on November 12.

Georgina Rodriguez kids wish Father's day to Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Ronaldo, wishing him Father's Day. Rodriguez wrote, 'By your strength and courage, you will always be our hero. By protecting us at night and by day you will be our guardian angel. For the moments of joy, you will be our special friend. For that great love that you give us, for your example and support, you will always be for us, the most important and the best of men. We love you, dad.'

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend and family pictures

