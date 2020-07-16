Cristiano Ronaldo Avoids Red Card After Horrendous Tackle In 3-3 Draw Vs Sassuolo

Defending Serie A champions Juventus' struggle in the competition continued, going winless in the past three games. The recent clash against Sassuolo ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, with Cristiano Ronaldo failing to register a goal this time around. However, the Portuguese international has made headlines, not for his performance, but for a foul, that could have led to his sending off but he escaped luckily.

Cristiano Ronaldo escapes red card during Juventus vs Sassuolo

Cristiano Ronaldo, in one such moment in the game, was involved in a challenge with Sassuolo's Francesco Magnanelli. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner should have ideally received a red card for the dangerous foul, but he escaped narrowly with a mere yellow card. The 35-year-old Juventus forward was seemingly frustrated at Sassuolo overturning his side's 2-0 lead, to make it 3-2.

Juventus vs Sassuolo: Champions blow 2-0 lead, Alex Sandro saves the day

Juventus started off well into the game with defender Danilo scoring a stunner from outside the penalty box within five minutes of the game. Gonzalo Higuain doubled the lead for Maurizio Sarri in the 12th minute, courtesy of a sublime through-ball from Barcelona-bound midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

However, the Turin-based outfit failed to maintain the momentum moving forward and went on to blow their two-goal lead. In the 29th minute, Filip Duricic struck a close-range finish, followed by a sensational freekick from Domenico Berardi, six minutes into the second half. Three minutes later, Francesco Caputo bagged the lead for his side after Juventus defenders failed to contain the Sassuolo forwards. However, Alex Sandro, headed home in the 64th minute to equalise in the 3-3 thriller, bagging one point for the Serie A leaders.

Serie A standings update: Cristiano Ronaldo's goal streak ends

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score or assist for the first time in the past 19 games. Also, the goalless effort from the Portuguese brought an end to his six-game Serie A goalscoring streak. Despite the draw, Juventus have a comfortable seven-point lead in Serie A standings. Meanwhile, second-placed Atalanta have bagged 70 points in all, becoming the team with the highest goal figures in the Serie A standings this term. Juventus will next face Lazio on Monday (Tuesday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP