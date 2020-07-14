'Happy' Cristiano Ronaldo Remains Committed To Juventus Amid Links With PSG: Report

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly committed to continuing his career at Juventus despite rumours linking him with a move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain. The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news made headlines when reports claimed that the 35-year-old might opt to win another league title in a different country. However, it appears that Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to overtake Lazio's Ciro Immobile in the Capocannoniere battle this season, as he remains focused on Juventus for the remainder of his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG?

Earlier this year, reports from Calciomercato claimed that a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer away from Juventus was on the cards. Multiple reports linked Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG citing that the star winger was captivated by the prospect of winning another league title in a different country. Having won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, Ronaldo was reportedly keen on adding a Ligue 1 title to his glittering career.

Cristiano Ronaldo is committed to Juventus and has no interest in the Paris Saint-Germain rumours. [TuttoSport] pic.twitter.com/a3cv2cR2vg — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) July 13, 2020

However, those reports have been dismissed as Tuttosport have now revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not entertain any tumours of a move to PSG as he aims to set a number of records with the Bianconeri. The report claims that Ronaldo is 'happy' at Juventus and not looking for a move away from Turin at the end of the season. Juventus are currently at the top of the Serie A table, eight points clear of Inter Milan and Lazio with six matchdays remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo contract at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived from Real Madrid at Juventus in the summer of 2018 for a reported €100 million. Ronaldo still has two years remaining on his contract with Juventus which expires in 2022. At Juventus, Ronaldo has won the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 28 goals in the Serie A this season, one behind leading goalscorer Ciro Immobile. However, Ronaldo is eager to beat the Italian to the Caponcannoniere award and is also hoping to break Felice Borel’s record of 31 goals in a Serie A season with Juventus in the process. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Juventus player in 60 years to score more than 25 goals in a Serie A season.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram