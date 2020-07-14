Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Sports A Steamy Swimsuit On Luxury Yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been a steadfast feature on the Juventus star's social media handles. The Portuguese legend first met Georgina Rodriguez in 2015 and the duo are involved in a serious relationship since 2017. She has also given birth to their baby daughter, Alana Martina on November 12, 2017. Recently, Georgina Rodriguez was pictured holidaying on the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht, along with the Juventus star forward and their kids.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sports a sizzling swimsuit on her holiday

The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht is one of the billionaire footballer's prized luxuries. Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend shares pictures of the Ronaldo family's sun-soaked holiday in Portofino. The Spanish model posted pictures of their recent getaway as she posed alongside partner Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Mateo. While Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend sported a steamy neon green swimsuit, the former Manchester United star stole the limelight with his ripped six-pack as he posed shirtless for the camera. Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend has been cruising through Portofino on the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht, along with daughter Alana, and twins Mateo and Eva.

According to reports, the yacht in question is rented by the former Real Madrid for a whopping £180,000 a week. The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht was launched by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2010 and is rumoured to be worth around £15 million. The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht boasts of a fully-equipped gym and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins. The yacht includes a master suite, four double cabins and a twin cabin that all sit within its three air-conditioned decks.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr jet ski video: Cristiano Ronaldo son filmed riding jet-ski alone, police launch probe

While Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend and the Juventus star have been relaxing on their course in Portofino, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is spending time with his aunt Elma and grandmother in Portugal. The 10-year-old was recently filmed riding a jet-ski alone on Saturday in Paul do Mar off the south of Madeira. While the video was swiftly removed, police have launched an investigation into the Cristiano Ronaldo Jr jet ski video. According to Portuguese laws, individual fines for using a jet ski without the proper licence are understood to range between €298 (£268) and €2990 (£2,688).

(Image Credit: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)