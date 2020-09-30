Cristiano Ronaldo Became Real Madrid's All-time Leading Goalscorer OTD 5 Years Ago

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar career at Real Madrid before joining Juventus in a shock move in 2018. The Portuguese international won every possible trophy during a glittering nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he lifted four of his five Champions League titles. Much of Real Madrid's dominance in Europe was down to the sheer goalscoring instinct of their frontman, as he broke record after record in the Los Blancos No.7.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid record: CR7 becomes Los Blancos' all-time top goal scorer OTD five years ago

Real Madrid have seen some mercurial forwards in their glorious history, but none more clinical and consistent than Cristiano Ronaldo. A club where legends like Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Raul have won major honours, the former Manchester United star outscored them all since joining Los Blancos in a then-world record £80 million deal in 2009. On this day, September 30, five years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the pinnacle of his success as he became the club's all-time leading goal scorer. The Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid record was made when the Portuguese forward netted his 324th goal, in what was just his 310th appearance for the club.

The Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid record saw him leapfrog former captain Raul, who had netted 323 goals in 741 appearances for the club across all competitions. Since that goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added a further 126 goals to his tally, ending with a staggering 450 goals in just 438 appearances for Los Blancos. Alfredo Di Stéfano is third on the list with 308 goals in 396 appearances, followed by Santillana, who scored 290 in 645 appearances.

Ferenc Puskas (242 goals in 262 games) held the fifth spot for some time before Karim Benzema surpassed him earlier this year. The Frenchman has netted 249 goals in 515 appearances for the club and is the only active player after CR7 among the club's top 10 goalscorers.

Real Madrid all-time goal scorer's list

Cristiano Ronaldo (2009–2018): 450 (438)

(438) Raul (1994–2010): 323 (741)

(741) Alfredo Di Stefano (1953–1964): 308 (396)

(396) Santillana (1971–1988): 290 (645)

(645) Karim Benzema (2009–present): 249 (515)

(515) Ferenc Puskas (1958–1966): 242 (262)

(262) Hugo Sánchez (1985–1992): 208 (282)

(282) Francisco Gento (1952–1970): 182 (601)

(601) Pirri (1964–1979): 172 (561)

(561) Emilio Butragueño (1983–1995): 171 (463)

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)