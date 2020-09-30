Real Madrid Vs Valladolid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Game Preview

Defending champions Real Madrid will lock horns against Real Valladolid in Matchday 4 of the new LaLiga season on Wednesday, September 30 (Thursday for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and will kickoff at 1:00 AM IST. Here are the Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream details, our Real Madrid vs Valladolid prediction and Real Madrid vs Valladolid team news.

LaLiga live India: Real Madrid vs Valladolid prediction and preview

Real Madrid's LaLiga title defence got off to a wobbly start as Los Blancos registered a 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad in their LaLiga opener last week. Zinedine Zidane's side will hope to rediscover their best form which propelled them to title glory last season ahead of the likes of rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Valladolid, on the other hand, have had a worst possible start to their new season and are winless in three matches into the new season. The visitors have registered two draws and a defeat in the LaLiga so far.

Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream: Real Madrid vs Valladolid team news

The Real Madrid vs Valladolid team news involves a long list of absentees for the visitors on their trip to Real Madrid. Valladolid will be without Kiko Olivas, Joaquin Fernandez, Javi Moyano, Moctar El Hacen and Ruben Alcarez due to injuries. Jordi Masip and Sekou Gassama are also unavailable for the clash. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will miss the services of star midfielder Tomi Krros for the home game on Wednesday. Mariano Diaz and Eder Militao are also ruled out of the Valladolid clash.

Real Madrid vs Valladolid team news: Real Madrid vs Valladolid expected XI

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Federico Valcerde, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Isco, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.

Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Federico Valcerde, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Isco, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema. Valladolid: Roberto; Luis Perez, Javi Sanchez, Bruno Gonzalez, Raul Carnero; Kike Perez, Michel Herrero; Pablo Hervias, Oscar Plano, Waldo Rubio; Sergi Guardiola.

LaLiga live India: Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream details

There will be no telecast of the LaLiga live stream on Indian television. However, fans can catch the Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream on the official LaLiga Facebook page. For in-match highlights, score updates and other news, one can keep tabs on the social media handles of Valladolid, Real Madrid and the LaLiga. The Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream will begin at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, October 1 (Wednesday night).

Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream: Real Madrid vs Valladolid prediction

We predict that hosts Real Madrid will register a comfortable win over their visitors Valladolid.

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter)