Neymar Could Be Out Of Ligue 1 Until 2021 due To Injury Compounded With racism Allegations

Brazilian superstar Neymar has had a far from smooth start to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season so far. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger missed the opening game of the domestic season due to a positive coronavirus test and was then ruled out of PSG's third and fourth games after receiving a red card in the clash against Marseille on Matchday 2. Neymar then suffered another knock during PSG's 2-0 win over Reims on Sunday and is likely to miss the game against Angers on Friday.

However, the three-time Ligue 1 champion might have already played his last game for PSG in the league this year as there is now talk of the 28-year-old - who is in line to face a 10-game suspension - missing the entire league campaign in 2020. If Neymar is found guilty of racial abuse aimed at Marseille's Hiroki Sakai, as well as homophobic abuse towards Alvaro Gonzalez, the star winger might face severe repercussions. Reports claim that the French league (LFP) will take a decision on Neymar's punishment later on Wednesday.

Medical update — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 29, 2020

PSG provide positive news over Neymar injury update

Following PSG's 2-0 win over Reims on Sunday, reports from French news outlet L'Equipe revealed that Neymar might be out of contention for the game against Angers on Friday due to a calf injury. However, PSG released a statement on Tuesday, claiming that Neymar's injury wasn't as bad as they initially feared. "After feeling a slight tightness in his calf during Sunday's match, Neymar has received reassuring test results and his situation will be monitored once again on Thursday", the statement read.

Neymar racism allegations: Neymar return might be hampered by LFP decision

Marseille earned a smash-and-grab 1-0 win against PSG on Matchday 2 of the Ligue 1 season but the brawl between the two sets of players before the full-time whistle grabbed headlines. For PSG, Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa, and Leandro Paredes were sent off while the Marseille duo of Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi was also shown red cards for throwing punches and kicks on the pitch. Reports initially claimed that Neymar was racially abused by Alvaro Gonzalez but the Spanish defender denied any of those allegations.

No existe lugar para el racismo. Carrera limpia y con muchos compañeros y amigos en el día a día. A veces hay que aprender a perder y asumirlo en el campo. Increibles 3 puntos hoy. Allez l’OM💙 Gracias familia⚪️Ⓜ️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/4DuUT1PT0x — Álvaro González (@AlvaroGonzalez_) September 13, 2020

Now, Neymar is under the microscope as reports claim that Marseille have video footage of the South American star racially abusing their Japanese right-back, Hiroki Sakai. If Neymar is found guilty of racial abuse, he might miss up to 10 games in Ligue 1, which would keep him out of domestic action for the rest of the year. However, Neymar will still be eligible to participate in the UEFA Champions League for PSG.

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram