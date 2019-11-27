Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The Player With 2nd Most UEFA Appearances, After Iker Casillas

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo created another record in the UEFA Champions League when he started against Atletico Madrid on November 26, 2019. Ronaldo overtook Paulo Maldini to secure the second spot in the list of UEFA Club competition appearances. Maldini had played 174 UEFA competition games, while Ronaldo is next to Iker Casillas with 175 appearances. Let us look at the top three players with most UEFA club appearances.

⚪️⚫️ New record for Cristiano Ronaldo! Only one player in history has made more UEFA club appearances👏



1⃣7⃣5⃣ @Cristiano

1⃣7⃣4⃣ Paolo Maldini

1⃣7⃣3⃣ Xavi Hernández#UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2019

Iker Casillas – 188 appearances

The legendary goal-keeper has had an illustrious career. He has been a part of Real Madrid’s youth team. He also went on to captain the side. He departed for FC Porto in 2015 after a very good spell with Real Madrid. Iker Casillas has made a total of 188 UEFA appearances so far. He has won Champions League thrice (1999–2000, 2001–02, 2013–14), while also winning the UEFA Super Cup twice (2002, 2014).

#OTD in 2009, Iker Casillas made his 100th #UCL appearance 🙌



Record 177 appearances ✔️

Most clean sheets in history ✔️

2nd player to reach 100 wins ✔️



⚪️2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣🏆

⚪️2⃣0⃣0⃣2⃣🏆

⚪️2⃣0⃣1⃣4⃣🏆@IkerCasillas 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EjfzDGJhQK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 15, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo – 175 appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times in his career. He first won it with Manchester United in 2009 and then won it four times with Real Madrid. He was a member of the Real Madrid squad that won the European competition thrice in a row. He is also the top scorer of the Champions League with 128 goals in 173 appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo has also won three UEFA Super Cups in his career.

Paulo Maldini -174 appearances

Paulo Maldini is regarded as one of the greatest defenders to embrace the game ever. The Italian is third in the list with 174 appearances. He won the European competition five times in his career (1988–89, 1989–90, 1993–94, 2002–03, 2006–07). Maldini also won four Super Cups in his career (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003). Maldini played only for AC Milan and spent all of his 25 seasons with the Serie A side.

