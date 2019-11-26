Real Madrid Vs PSG: Thomas Tuchel Responds To Zidane's Comments On Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel has replied to Zinedine Zidane’s comments that he was in love with PSG’s young striker Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe has been frequently linked with a move to Real Madrid since his stint at Monaco. These rumours have further intensified with Zidane openly confessing that he admires the player a lot.

Thomas Tuchel speaks before Real Madrid vs PSG

Thomas Tuchel was responding to the media during the UEFA press conference ahead of their match against Real Madrid. Tuchel commented that Kylian Mbappe is a PSG player and Zinedine Zidane cannot have the player in his team anytime soon. When Tuchel was asked about Zidane’s recent comments on Mbappe, the manager responded saying that he does not know how much love Zidane has for Mbappe. But for PSG, Mbappe was one of the most important players in the squad.

Thomas Tuchel feels that every coach would love Kylian Mbappe

Zinedine Zidane was recently asked about Mbappe during a pre-match press conference. The Frenchman had stated that Mbappe was a PSG player, but he was well aware of the fact that Real Madrid is Mbappe’s dream club. Tuchel stated that it was pretty normal for coaches to love Kylian Mbappe due to his technicality and goal-scoring ability. Tuchel was not bothered by Zidane’s recent comments on his player.

Eden Hazard had also commented on Kylian Mbappe recently

A few days back, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard was also asked about Kylian Mbappe. Hazard had stated that he would like to play alongside Mbappe in the future. He had applauded Mbappe, while tipping him to become the best player in the world in the coming years. Real Madrid will play against PSG in the UEFA Champions League group stage clash on November 26, 2019 (November 27 according to IST). Real Madrid were defeated 3-0 by PSG in their previous match.

