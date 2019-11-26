The Debate
Jose Mourinho Talks About Tottenham's Last Year Champions League Stint

Football News

Jose Mourinho, while talking before Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League match against Olympiacos, stated that he loves the competition

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho, while talking before Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League match against Olympiacos, stated that he loves the competition. Mourinho said that everybody dreams of winning the Champions League, but not everyone gets the privilege of being a Champions League winner. Spurs' former manager Mauricio Pochettino, earlier in an interview, said that losing the final has affected the players of the club. Jose seemed to be in complete agreement with the Argentine. The 56-year-old manager referred to their situation by saying, "It's like landing on the moon, but you don't do it." 

Jose Mourinho is confident about his squad:

The Portuguese said that every detail matters when it comes to winning the Champions League. Jose then talked about his time at Real Madrid when he lost the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in the 2011-2012 season. He stated that it was the strongest Real Madrid team of the past 15-20 years when he lost the semi-finals on penalties against Bayern. Jose continued by saying that Real Madrid won the league that season but lost the Champions League because three of the best penalty takers in the world - Kaka, Ramos and Ronaldo missed the spot-kick. 

While talking about Spurs' stint at Champions League, the Special One said that Tottenham were good with little details and that helped them reach the finals. According to Jose, VAR helped them a bit and Lucas Moura's goal in Amsterdam was the stand-out moment. Jose said reaching the final is an achievement but not history. Mourinho said with the quality of players he has at Tottenham, he will never be afraid of any Champions League match. According to the former Manchester United boss, he won't think about winning the Champions League till the time they reach the quarter-finals.

