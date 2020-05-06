Cristiano Ronaldo Worries About People's Opinions Of Him: Man United Legend Rio Ferdinand

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand has made bold claims about his former club teammate and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo. Over the years, Ronaldo has established himself as arguably one of the greatest players on the planet. However, Ferdinand revealed that the Portuguese international still worries about what people think about him despite his extraordinary achievements.

Cristiano Ronaldo worries about people's opinions: Man United legend Rio Ferdinand

Cristiano Ronaldo has won every possible accolade at club level, while his trophy cabinet also boasts of an international trophy - the Euro 2016 triumph with Portugal. He has won the second-most number of Ballon d'Or awards (5), second only to Lionel Messi. Despite these achievements, his former Man United teammate Rio Ferdinand, while speaking on the Beautiful Game Podcast, revealed that Ronaldo still bothers about what people think about him or that he might not receive the recognition commensurate to what he has achieved in his illustrious career.

Rio Ferdinand sheds light on Cristiano Ronaldo's initial days at Man United

Rio Ferdinand and Cristiano Ronaldo played together for six seasons at Man United before the Portuguese's switch to Real Madrid in 2009. Ferdinand revealed how Ronaldo would be embarrassed to train extra in the initial days of his time at Man United. He would take a bag of balls, go behind the bushes and start practising all alone, said the former Man United defender.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo had been in self-isolation for almost two months in Madeira, Portugal due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, recent reports suggest that he has returned to Italy, and has been put under mandatory quarantine. After the quarantine period, Ronaldo will resume training with Juventus as plans of a Serie A return inch closer to becoming a reality.

