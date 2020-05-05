Cristiano Ronaldo To Donate Funds For Struggling Players In Portugal's Lower Leagues

The Cristiano Ronaldo donation story has been all over social media following the Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return. The 35-year-old is reportedly spearheading the initiative that could see the Portugal national team players lend a sum of their Euro 2020 qualification bonuses to players in the Portuguese lower leagues that are struggling during the coronavirus outbreak. The Cristiano Ronaldo donation for semi-pro footballers and healthcare workers in the country is being funded through the Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings.

Cristiano Ronaldo donation: Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return

Having spent nearly two months in Madeira, Portugal, the Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return news broke on Monday. Although the Cristiano Ronaldo private jet was initially stranded in Madrid, the Juventus star was able to return to Italy for the potential resumption of the Serie A. Despite being quarantined in Portugal, the Cristiano Ronaldo donation towards healthcare workers and lower league players was admired by Inter Milan star Joao Mario.

Cristiano Ronaldo donation praised: Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return

Joao Mario, on loan from Inter Milan to Lokomotiv Moscow, was quoted by Associated Press as he stated that the Cristiano Ronaldo donation has been nothing short of 'admirable' as it allows players in lower divisions to survive the crisis. The Cristiano Ronaldo donation was also praised by Man City star Bernardo Silva who claimed that the Portugal captain was keen on starting an initiative to aid semi-professional footballers in the country following the effects of the COVID-19 plague. The idea was to donate 50 percent of the Euro 2020 qualifying bonus for players that are suffering in lower league football divisions in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to arrive in Italy for the resumption of Juventus training amid the potential return of the Serie A. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to self-isolate for two weeks before being allowed to train with the rest of his teammates. However, Ronaldo kept working on his fitness from home in Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings: Mothers day gift for Dolores

According to reports from The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo recently bought his mother Maria Dolores a new Mercedes as a Mother's Day gift. Reports from HIGHSNOBIETY claim that the Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings could push him over the $1 billion mark at the end of the season. This is despite the wage cut proposal that forced players in Serie A to sacrifice their salaries to staff members during the coronavirus crisis.

