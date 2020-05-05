Cristiano Ronaldo Heads Back To Italy In His €34m Limited Edition Gulfstream G650

After spending almost two months in quarantine in his native Madeira, Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally left the island to return to Italy. After initially being denied to fly out of Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was finally granted permission to board his €34 million (£30million) private jet to fly to Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo and his family boarded his limited edition, Gulfstream G650, and has reportedly already landed in Turin airport. While Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are bracing for a short quarantine period at Turin, here's an inside look at the Cristiano Ronaldo private jet and some of the amenities that make it one of the best private jets owned by a football star.

Also Read | Juventus Training: Duo Matuidi, Rugani Cleared Of Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo private jet: Inside look at the lavish private jet

Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet is reportedly one of the fastest jets owned by a football player. The ultra-lavish Gulfstream G650 can fly at speeds of more than 900 mph (600 mph) and is expected to complete Ronaldo's return to Italy in close to six hours. An 18-seater private jet, the G650 is known to be more expensive and luxurious than his arch-rival Lionel Messi's Embraer Legacy 650.

Some of the amenities that set Ronaldo's private jet apart from the competition are a full-fledged entertainment system and a dining area with a microwave oven and a refrigerator. The jet is also reported to have WiFi, a fax machine and a telephone. The 18-seater jet could be easily converted into sleeping space for 10 people, per some reports. The entrance of his jet is also personalised with his initials - CR7 on one side and a Ronaldo's famous 'Siu' celebration on the other.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Could Avoid 14-day Quarantine Upon Return To Juventus Training

Cristiano Ronaldo private jet: More photos share by Ronaldo

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return: Ronaldo Stuck in Madeira As His €34m Private Jet Remains Stranded In Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return and Juventus training

After reports indicated that the Italian government had given the green light for clubs to resume training, Juventus called all their players back to the country to restart their training programmes. Serie A clubs like Sassuolo, Bologna, Parma and Roma have already confirmed a return to training. Juventus training should also be resumed in the coming weeks. All players of the Turin-based club will reportedly be tested thoroughly for COVID-19 before they are allowed to move ahead with their training regimens. All clubs are expected to begin individual training by mid-May with reports indicating a Serie A return by the first week of June could be on the cards.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Italy Return Awaited As Serie A Gets Back Training Amid Doubts, Serie A Return Soon?