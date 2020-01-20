"Cristiano Ronaldo Creates Some Problems, But Solves 100 Others," Says Maurizio Sarri

Defending Serie A champions Juventus defeated Parma on Matchday 20. They did it courtesy of a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo. The victory secures Juventus’ four-point lead over Inter Milan. Manager Maurizio Sarri was visibly delighted with his star player’s performance and commented on the same.

Cristiano Ronaldo solves 100 problems: Maurizio Sarri

While speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Maurizio Sarri hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as a champion in his team. He said that he sometimes creates a problem for him, but he solves 100 problems too. He also asserted that the rest of the team has to revolve around him. However, Sarri was frustrated at his players’ unimpressive form in front of goal. He hoped that the team’s mental intensity could be improved. He also stated that he disliked seeing his players dribbling in the team’s own half in the last few minutes. He asserted that he would prefer if his team conceded on a counter-attack rather than in their own penalty area.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Parma

Watch out, Europe: Cristiano Ronaldo is in red-hot scoring form – again. His last seven Serie A games:



Sassuolo ⚽️

Lazio ⚽️

Udinese ⚽️⚽️

Sampdoria ⚽️

Cagliari ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Roma ⚽️

Parma ⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/0BQmQ4hbcb — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring form when his shot got deflected in the 43rd minute. However, it ended in the net. Parma scored the equaliser in the 55th minute after Andreas Cornelius scored a towering header after coming off the bench. In the 58th minute, Ronaldo scored the second of the night after a brilliant cross from Paulo Dybala.

414 ⚽️'s.



The ONLY player to have scored at least 15 goals in the five major European leagues for 14 seasons in a row since 2006/07 🔥#JuveParma #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/JM0Kqg2XCz — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 19, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace against Parma meant new records for the Portuguese International. Ronaldo has now found the net 11 times in his last seven consecutive Serie A games. He is also the only player to have scored at least 15 goals in the five major European Leagues for 14 seasons in a row.

Juventus have a four-point lead over Inter Milan in Serie A

The victory marks Juventus’ further lead in Serie A with 51 points. Inter Milan had to settle for a draw against Lecce. Second-placed Inter Milan have bagged 47 points from 20 games. Juventus will next play against AS Roma in the quarter-final of Coppa Italia on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (January 23 IST).

