Cristiano Ronaldo Schools Chris Smalling As Juventus Defeat AS Roma: Watch

Serie A Champions Juventus defeated AS Roma to secure the top spot in the league. The match saw an epic battle between two former Manchester United players - Cristiano Ronaldo and Chris Smalling. A video of Ronaldo toying with Smalling during the game has attracted fans’ attention all over.

🔥 STREAK! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️



No player in the Top 5 European leagues has scored more goals than @Cristiano since the start of December until now.#RomaJuve #CR7JUVE pic.twitter.com/dQ3i83MxSq — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 12, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his skills against Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling rushed to hospital with twisted blood. Ronaldo GOAT 🌟 #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/FLVxBWgF67 — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 12, 2020

After latching the ball from a long pass into the box, Cristiano Ronaldo brought the ball down and span Chris Smalling with a skillful display, only to cross it towards the goal, as Smalling watched it from distance. The penalty from Ronaldo marked his 14th goal in Serie A this season, while managing 16 appearances.

Just how many Ronaldo's have there been now? 😄 — Kate Doak (@katedoak) January 13, 2020

He ddnt even know when CR7 left him at the spot😂 — the Real AMADIOHA⚡ (@Tommyboiye) January 12, 2020

He got sent back to Manchester 🙈😂 — Martin McDonald (@MartinMc1987) January 12, 2020

Juventus have a two-point lead in Serie A

Juventus were already leading by two goals within 10 minutes of the game. Defender Merih Demiral scored within three minutes of kick-off from a neat finish in the back post. It was followed by Cristiano Ronaldo scoring from the spot in the 10th minute. AS Roma midfielder Diego Perotti scored in the 68th minute from the spot to cut Juventus’ lead to one goal. However, they failed to equalise and ended the game having lost out on three points.

Juventus will next play against Udinese in Serie A

The victory for Juventus means that they now lead by two points in Serie A. Rivals Inter Milan were forced to share points with Atalanta. The Turin side have won four of their previous five games while losing out once. They will next play against Udinese on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 (January 16 according to IST) in Serie A.

Image Courtesy - La Marquina CR7 Twitter