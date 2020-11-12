Cristiano Ronaldo Earned £80 Million From June 2019 To 2020, Only Federer Bagged More

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the second-highest-paid athlete in the world. According to Forbes, Ronaldo has earned nearly £80m since June 2019. Roger Federer is the only other athlete on this list who makes more and has an estimated income of £80.5m.

Ronaldo leads the social media charts as one of the most followed athletes across the world. The Juventus striker has more than 450m followers on social media. The Portuguese icon is believed to make approximately half his money through brand endorsements like Tag Heuer, Nike, Herbalife, and DAZN. Being a fashion icon, he also endorses his own fashion brand named CR7.

How Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth rose through the years

It is believed that Ronaldo’s deal with Nike is worth well over worth $1bn. The contract that was signed in 2016 is expected to run even after he hangs up his boots. Apart from the Nike contract, he is also involved in the endorsements of all kinds of footwear. The sales pitch mentioned on CR7’s website mentions “the diverse needs of contemporary men, ranging from the more formal design of the classic men's shoes to more casual and versatile propositions”.

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo Sustains Ankle Injury During Lazio Clash, Confirms Juventus Boss Pirlo

Cristiano Ronaldo earnings across the years

Ronaldo replaced David Beckham as the face of Armani underwear and jeans around 10 years ago. The deal fetched Ronaldo a reported £1.2m every year. It all started off with jaw-dropping images of a 24-year-old Ronaldo in briefs after doing 3,000 sit-ups.

Also Read Nike Unveils New LeBron 8 Retro For The Limited Edition "Beijing Pack"; See Pictures

Back in December 2019, Ronaldo was pictured wearing the world’s most expensive Rolex. The Rolex GMT Master Ice is an 18-carat white gold masterpiece that costs a whopping £380,000. The watch was covered in 30 diamonds. Ronaldo also wore a cushion-cut yellow canary engagement ring which is estimated to be worth £200,000.

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo wants PSG Winger Angel Di Maria To Join Juventus Next Summer

Ronaldo is also a proud owner of a £1.2m worth Franck Muller watch. He was the first football player to be paid by TAG Heuer to endorse their products. He has been spotted wearing TAG Heuer’s masterpieces. This includes the TAG Heuer Carrera Mikrotourbillon S, which costs around £140,000. At the moment of this writing, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million.

Also Read Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Makes Appearance On Masked Singer

Disclaimer: The above Cristiano Ronaldo net worth figure is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth figure.

Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram