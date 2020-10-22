Nike Unveils New LeBron 8 Retro For The Limited Edition "Beijing Pack"; See Pictures

Just last month, Nike released the LeBron 18's "Empire Jade" colourway was released as a China-exclusive. Now, the company is set to release the 'LeBron 8' – which reports are referring to as probably the best LeBron signature show Nike has ever released. As per reports, the brand-new Nike LeBron James 8 Retro will hit the market in what is called the "Beijing Pack". The pack will include the LeBron 8, LeBron 18 and a red box filled with intricate designs.

Also read | Billboards slamming LeBron James on his China silence rejected by US sign company: Report

LeBron James Beijing Pack to include LeBron 18 and 8

Beijing Exclusive: Nike LeBron ‘China Pack’



Limited to 600 pic.twitter.com/KZ1pUT8MjI — SNKR_TWITR (@snkr_twitr) October 21, 2020

As per the various reports, only 600 units of the Nike LeBron "China Pack" will be available. Their limited availability makes this one the rarest James shoes to ever be sold. However, multiple reports add that Nike could release the LeBron 8 in a Gym Red colourway later this year. Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” will also be re-released in Spring 2021. The shoe was originally released in 2010 and the originals are now sold for around $1,400.

Also read | LeBron James reveals what he did with his first million-dollar endorsement check: Nike and LeBron James

LeBron 8 features and details

While The LeBron 8 version 1 comes with leather upper panels, the second version will have synthetic, lightweight material. The original was designed by Jason Petrie. The new design will be red in colour, aiming for an authentic vibe, including Flywire panels at the forefoot and the midfoot. A lion engraving will be added, while the shoe will be able to glow in the dark as per the jade outsole.

The box too follows the aesthetic and will be red and black with gold accents. The green and gold interior will aim for a treasure-like feel.

Also read | LeBron James' rookie Nike sneaker deal at par with late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan: Nike and LeBron James

The release date for the new box is yet to be confirmed, though it is expected to be anytime soon as LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title after 10 years. The Lakers won their 17th NBA title, while James won his fourth career championship and NBA Finals MVP award.

While some fans loved the new design, many called out James, Nike and NBA for maintaining their relationship with China. "Black lives matter, but f*** human rights in China," one user wrote. Following Daryl Morey's tweet controversy last year, NBA and the players have been constantly called out for not speaking about the situation in China, including abuse student-athletes apparently faced.

Also read | Kobe Bryant jersey, LeBron James shoes exhibited at a museum of African-American history

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)