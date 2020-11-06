Cristiano Ronaldo wants PSG Winger Angel Di Maria To Join Juventus Next Summer

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Juventus to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Angel Di Maria, next summer. Ronaldo played alongside Di Maria at Real Madrid for four seasons, helping the Spanish giants win the LaLiga title and end their 12-year drought for the European Cup. It is believed that Di Maria and Ronaldo still maintain a cordial relationship and the latter believes the Argentine would be a great addition to the Juventus squad.

Angel Di Maria transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign PSG winger

According to reports from Todofichajes, Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Juventus to make a move for PSG winger Angel Di Maria in the summer. Ever since Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of 2018, he has been tearing up the record books in Turin, having already scored 57 goals in 66 appearances for the Old Lady. The Portuguese ace has become a vital member of the Juventus squad and the club are reportedly beginning to put their trust in Ronaldo's recommendations.

Di Maria played a key role in assisting Ronaldo to become Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer until he left the club in 2014. It is believed that Ronaldo still maintains a friendly relationship with Di Maria and has urged the Juventus transfer board to snap up the 32-year-old in the summer on a free transfer. Di Maria's current deal with PSG expires in the summer of 2021 and it appears unlikely he will agree a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

If he doesn't sign a new deal with the French champions, Di Maria will be able to talk with other clubs in January. Juventus will reportedly try and sign Di Maria if Pirlo believes he can add more quality to his squad. Di Maria has already scored three goals and notched up one assist for PSG in all competitions this season.

Di Maria left Real Madrid and joined Manchester United in 2014 but had quite a nightmare season under Louis van Gaal. He then moved to PSG in 2015 and has gone on to win four Ligue 1 titles. Di Maria was vital for PSG last season as well when they made it to their maiden Champions League final.

Juventus transfer news: Paulo Dybala to leave Serie A giants?

Reports from Tuttosport have claimed that Paulo Dybala might leave Juventus at the end of this season. The Argentine has struggled for regular football under Andrea Pirlo and has garnered interest from Chelsea.

