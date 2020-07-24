Cristiano Ronaldo 'fake, Looks Like Ken Doll From Barbie': Papu Gomez Slams Juventus Star

Atalanta captain Papu Gomez fired shots at Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese looks like a doppelganger of a Ken doll from Barbie. Although it's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo spends a fortune to perfect his looks to ensure that he looks good for the cameras, Gomez labeled the five-time Ballon d'Or a 'fake barbie'. Ronaldo's Instagram profile is filled with pictures of himself modeling and showing off his ripped physique and the star forward remains keen on continuing to play football until his 40s.

Papu Gomez Cristiano Ronaldo comments

While speaking to Libres de Humo podcast, the Atalanta star recalled a time when his team faced Juventus earlier this season. Following the game, Gomez asked Ronaldo whether he could have a picture with his son, Bauti. However, the 32-year-old revealed that Ronaldo looked 'fake'. Gomez then went on to compare Cristiano Ronaldo to a Ken doll from Barbie but added that the 35-year-old still looks 'handsome'

Papu Gomez (Atalanta player) on Ronaldo:



"I asked him if he could take a picture with Bauti [Gomez's son] and I swear it looks fake, He's incredible, [like] a handsome doll. It's unbelievable. He's Ken, the one from Barbie - handsome." pic.twitter.com/trZY2aBj8C — Cristiano Ronaldo🐐 (@c_ronaldo7egend) July 24, 2020

Serie A news: Juventus need one more win to lift Scudetto

Juventus are currently at the summit of the Serie A table, six points ahead of second-placed Atalanta. The Old Lady had the chance of wrapping up the Serie A title against Udinese last night but surrendered a 1-0 lead to eventually lose the game 1-2. There are still three games remaining until the end of the Serie A season.

Despite the comments from Papu Gomez, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down on the pitch, having scored 30 goals in the Serie A this season. The star forward became only the third Juventus player to score 30 goals in a league season and with three games remaining, Ronaldo will hope to add to his tally along with winning his second Serie A title in as many seasons.

Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand revealed that the Juventus attacker still worries about people's opinions in spite of his incredible achievements. The Juventus talisman had previously stated that he wants to continue playing until his 40s. Ronaldo still follows a thorough Pilates-based routine that focuses on strengthening his core. Ronaldo's massive part of keeping fit is exercising in the gym and maintaining a strict diet. According to reports from The Mirror, Ronaldo also has a £50,000 Cryotherapy chamber in his house that helps with muscle regeneration.

Image Credits - Cristiano / Papu Gomez Instagram