MLS Is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Fixtures, Schedule, Live Stream Details

The MLS is Back Tournament knockout stage has taken shape with the 16 teams having already sealed qualification into the next round. The top two teams from each of the six groups earned automatic berths into the MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16 with four of the best 3rd-place finishers to round up the field. Here's a look at the MLS is Back Tournament knockout stage schedule and the MLS is Back Tournament fixtures with eight tantalising matches to begin from Saturday onwards.

MLS is Back Tournament knockout stage: Teams qualified for MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16

Group A

Orlando City SC Philadelphia Union New York City FC

Group B

San Jose Earthquakes Seattle Sounders FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Group C

Toronto FC New England Revolution Montreal Impact

Group D

Sporting Kansas City Minnesota United FC Real Salt Lake

Group E

Columbus Crew SC FC Cincinnati

Group F:

Portland Timbers Los Angeles Football Club

MLS schedule: MLS is Back Tournament knockout stage

The knockout stage of the tournament will take place from July 25 - July 28. The quarter-finals of the MLS is Back Tournament will take place from July 30 – August 1. The semi-finals will be held between August 5 – August 6 with the final on August 11.

MLS is Back Tournament fixtures: MLS live stream details

There will be no broadcast for the MLS is Back Tournament knockout stage in India. However, fans in India can watch the MLS is Back Tournament matches live on FanCode by Dream Sports. Here's a look at the MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16 encounters:

Saturday, July 25, 8 pm ET (Sunday, 5.30 am IST) - Orlando City (A1) vs. Montreal Impact (C3), ESPN2, ESPN Deportes in US

Saturday, July 25, 5.30 pm ET (Sunday, 8 am IST) - Philadelphia Union (A2) vs. New England Revolution (C2), ESPN2, ESPN Deportes in US

Sunday, July 26, 8.30 pm ET (Monday, 6 am IST) Toronto FC (C1) vs. NYCFC (A3), FS1 in US

Sunday, July 26, 11 pm ET (Monday, 8.30 am IST) Sporting Kansas City (D1) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (B3), FS1, TUUDN in US

Monday, July 27, 8:30 pm ET (Tuesday, 6 am IST) San Jose Earthquakes (B1) vs. Real Salt Lake (D3), FS1, FOX Deportes in US

Monday, July 27, 11 pm ET (Tuesday, 8.30 am IST) Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC (F2), FS1, UniMás in US

Tuesday, July 28, 8 pm ET (Wednesday, 5.30 am IST) Columbus Crew SC (E1) vs. Minnesota United (D2), ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US

Tuesday, July 28, 10:30 pm ET (Wednesday, 8 am IST) Portland Timbers (F1) vs. FC Cincinnati (E2), ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US

Image Credits - MLS Twitter