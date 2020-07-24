MLS Is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Fixtures, Schedule, Live Stream Details

The MLS is Back Tournament knockout stage has taken shape with the 16 teams having already sealed qualification into the next round. The top two teams from each of the six groups earned automatic berths into the MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16 with four of the best 3rd-place finishers to round up the field. Here's a look at the MLS is Back Tournament knockout stage schedule and the MLS is Back Tournament fixtures with eight tantalising matches to begin from Saturday onwards.
ALSO READ: Is Neymar Playing Tonight? PSG Vs St-Etienne Coupe De France Final Team News
ALSO READ: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Named FWA Footballer Of The Year For 2019-2020
Bring on the Knockout Stage pres. by @Audi! #MLSisBack pic.twitter.com/nqIVm8QNxw— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 24, 2020
The knockout stage of the tournament will take place from July 25 - July 28. The quarter-finals of the MLS is Back Tournament will take place from July 30 – August 1. The semi-finals will be held between August 5 – August 6 with the final on August 11.
There will be no broadcast for the MLS is Back Tournament knockout stage in India. However, fans in India can watch the MLS is Back Tournament matches live on FanCode by Dream Sports. Here's a look at the MLS is Back Tournament Round of 16 encounters:
ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rumoured Ex Daniella Chavez Buys Third-division Chilean Football Club
ALSO READ: Bundesliga Media Rights Value In India Set To Fall From $1.5M To $600,000 Per Year: Report