Cristiano Ronaldo’s Rumoured Ex Daniella Chavez Buys Third-division Chilean Football Club

Daniella Chavez, a model who was once linked to superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has purchased a third division Chilean football club. Daniella Chavez took to Twitter to announce her investment in Rancagua Sur Sports Club, a football club based in her hometown. Chavez claimed that she hopes to lift Rancagua Sur Sports Club to the first division in Chile.

Les presento Club deportivo Rancagua Sur. De Tercera división A. Pronto subirá al Profesionalismo! Un desafío más, pero un lindo desafío porque es un cuadro de mi Ciudad.. vamos con todo @ClubRguaSur el clásico será hermoso! pic.twitter.com/VHMzlc76Fq — Daniella Chavez (@daniellachavezc) July 21, 2020

Daniella Chavez announces purchase of Rancagua Sur Sports Club

Earlier this week, Daniella Chavez took to Twitter to confirm the news that she is now the majority stakeholder at Rancagua Sur Sports Club, a third division club in Chile. Chavez posted a message along with the picture of the club’s crest and wrote that she hopes to bring them up to the first division in the country. It is reported that the 34-year-old model is a fan of local top-flight side O'Higgins de Rancagua but opted to invest in Rancagua Sur Sports Club for a new challenge.

Following Chavez's tweet, Rancagua Sur responded by stating that they hope the collaboration will be productive, but the agreement has not quite been sealed yet. However, it is reported that the club were extremely close to reaching an agreement. Later that day, the club welcomed Daniella Chavez to their 'family'.

Club Rancagua Sur dio la bienvenida a Daniella Chávez: "Llega para aportar en el proyecto deportivo" #CooperativaEnCasa https://t.co/tCEmfYdd8b pic.twitter.com/aIjZXrVSuz — Cooperativa (@Cooperativa) July 21, 2020

Daniella Chavez Playboy model, affair with Cristiano Ronaldo

Back in 2015, Daniella Chavez claimed that she had an affair with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo when the star footballer was in a relationship with Irina Shayk. The Playboy model revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was shy at first but opened up to her and professed his love for Chavez. The Chilean also reportedly confessed her feelings for Cristiano Ronaldo at the time. "I loved his ripped body and have always had a soft corner for footballers," she said.

Daniella Chavez Instagram: Daniella Chavez net worth

Apart from being liked with Cristiano Ronaldo, Daniella Chavez is well-known on social media. The Chilean model has over 13 million followers on her Instagram account and over 1.2 million followers on Twitter. According to reports from Idolnetworth.com, the Daniella Chavez net worth is an estimated $1.6 million. Daniella landed her first big break with Playboy at the age of 24

Image Credits - Daniella Chavez / Club Rancagua Sur Twitter