Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Opens Up On His Al-Nassr Future, 'I Am Happy Here'

Al-Nassr missed on the Saudi Pro League title as Al-Ittihad romped their way to the summit. Despite having the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr couldn’t bridge the gap, and it proved to be a dent in their title aspirations. The Saudi giants’ failure to lift any trophy led to various speculations buzzing around, but the Portuguese crushed all the rumbles.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr on a free transfer from Manchester United as both parties decided to mutually terminate the contract. The 38-year-old had a decent campaign for the side, having been involved in 16 goal contributions in 16 Saudi Pro League matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivers massive update on his Al-Nassr future

The former Real Madrid star continues to be linked with a return to European football, but he remains defiant in his stance that he will continue to play for Al-Nassr in the next season. In an interview with the Saudi Arabia Premier League, Ronaldo disclosed his wish.

“I think the league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good, it’s competitive. we have very good teams, we have very good Arab players. The infrastructure I think they need to improve a little bit more. The referees and the VAR system. I think they should be a little bit more quicker. I think other small things they need to improve. but I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here.

“And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do, then in the next 5 years I think the Saudi League can be the fifth (top league) in the world."

Ronaldo further outlined the main difference between the European League and the Saudi Pro League.

“One example is that in Europe we train more in the morning, but here we train in the afternoon or evening and in Ramadan, we train at 10 at night. So, this is strange, but as I tell you, these situations are part of an experience, memories.

“I like to live these moments because you learn with these things. It is difficult, but it is nothing I have not seen before. My experience so far is that Saudi fans really love football and like to live the life and it is good and I am so happy now.”