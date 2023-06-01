Real Madrid to go after Chelsea's €85 million player as Karim Benzema's replacement

Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema is reportedly on the verge of leaving the club this summer. Karim reportedly received a huge offer from Saudi Arabia as he is set to pocked a sum of €400 million in a 2-year contract if signs with the club. It now seems that the French striker has made up his thoughts on the future in all likelihood, the player will leave Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

According to the report, Karim Benzema has told Real Madrid's management that he is not interested in signing a new contract with the Spanish club. He joined the club in 2009 from Lyon and has propelled himself to become one of the best strikers in the history of the club winning the Ballon d'Or last year. He has told the club of his intention to leave Santiago Bernabeu.

Who could be Karim Benzema's replacement for Real Madrid?

A season none of us wanted but we learn and grow as a team and come back stronger next season. Thank you for all your support throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/6EFa2gSlBb — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) May 28, 2023

Real Madrid has reportedly shown interest in the Chelsea forward, Kai Havertz. The German is one of the players that the Spanish giants feel is the potential replacement for the French forward.

Havertz has appeared to be an option for Real Madrid this summer. Carlo Ancelotti is interested in adding the Chelsea forward as the new manager of the English club, Mauricio Pochettino is eager to trim down the Chelsea squad by selling the players that he does not want in the squad. Recently, the manager told that he will not be renewing Joao Felix's contract and the player will return to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea is open to selling Kai Havertz this summer as the German star is reported to be in links with many clubs including Bayern Munich. But according to the player's last statement, he stated:

“I still have a 2-year contract, I don’t have to move every 2-3 years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans. At the moment we’re still in the Champions League. My goal is to reach the final again. Football is very fast paced, you never know what will happen. We’ll see what happens in the summer. I’m not thinking about that.”

The player stated a few months back that he is happy in London and does not intend to leave anytime soon. But as the manager of Chelsea has recently changed, anything can change for the club and the player. However, Real Madrid's Champions League hunger will be satisfied with the German forward will is another question. Havertz scored the winning goal for Chelsea against Manchester City in the Champions League final in 2021. But he return in front of the goal is very mediocre compared to Benzema.