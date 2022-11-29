Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Sneaky, Tries To Claim Bruno Fernandes' Goal Against Uruguay: WATCH

Portugal marched their way to the round of 16 after beating Uruguay in their second FIFA World Cup match on Monday, November 28. Bruno Fernandes scored the brace to guide his team to victory. After scoring against Ghana in the opening match, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score against Uruguay however he did try to sneakily claim a goal that he didn't score during Portugal vs Uruguay match.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a phantom goal against Uruguay

During the 54th minute of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo thought that he had scored the goal via a header from a Bruno Fernandes cross. Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of the leaping Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner. The footage also shows that the Portugal skipper hadn't touched the ball or diverted it into the net at all. The decision was overturned and Bruno Fernandes was awarded the goal, assisted by Raphael Guerreiro. a tweet from the World Cup's official account read: "The goal has officially been ruled as scored by Bruno Fernandes."

Ronaldo with the phantom header 😂 pic.twitter.com/vrX1cmx6wJ — kaireem abdul sotto (@pilipinasmuse) November 28, 2022

Qatar 2022: What lies ahead for Uruguay and Portugal

Portugal avenged its loss to Uruguay in the last 16 at the 2018 tournament. Following the loss to Portugal, Uruguay has one point from two matches and needs to beat Ghana on Friday to stand a chance of advancing. The 2010 semifinalists have yet to score a goal at this tournament. Uruguay vs Ghana match will be a repeat of the 2010 quarterfinal match won by the South American team in a penalty shootout after Suarez was sent off for a handball on the line in stoppage time of extra time.

Portugal on the other hand became the third team to reach the last 16 after France and Brazil. The team now has scored five goals in two games. A draw against South Korea in its final Group H match will secure first place for Portugal, and likely avoid a last-16 meeting with Brazil. On the other hand, Ronaldo gets the opportunity to play at least two more matches in what is likely his final World Cup. He will play in the knockout stage for the fourth time in his career.