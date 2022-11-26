'No Impossibilities': Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Inspiring Message After Record-breaking Feat

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2022 journey began with the Portugal football team winning the opening match against Ghana. The 2016 European champions edged out Black Stars 3-2 in a nail-biting contest. Ronaldo scored the opening goal for the team from the penalty spot and in the process went on to break a World Cup record, bagging his seventh player of the match award. The goal against Ghana was his eighth strike in the tournament from 18 appearances, surpassing rival Lionel Messi. He is also two goals away from breaking Eusebio's (9) record to become the top scorer for Portugal in FIFA World Cups.

Qatar 2022: Ronaldo posts inspiring message after record-breaking goal against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty goal against Ghana earned him the distinction of becoming the first male player to score goals at five different World Cups. The goal against Ghana also saw the former Real Madrid star become the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup after Roger Milla. Ronaldo is now also both the youngest (21 years 132 days) and oldest goalscorer (37 years 295 days) for Portugal in World Cups.

After his record-breaking goal, the Portugal skipper took to Instagram and posted a message in which he wrote," Scoring in 5 World Championships is achieving an achievement that I would never dare dream of, but it is also proof that there are no impossibilities. The pride I feel in representing Portugal is only comparable to the joy I feel in each goal I score for my country, translated into victories dedicated to our people. Let's goooood! This is just the beginning."

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to question regarding Manchester United exit

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Premier League giants Manchester United confirmed that the club would part ways with the Portuguese international via mutual agreement. The 37-year-old had criticised the club and manager Erik Ten Hag in the interview apart from talking about various issues. Following the nail-biting Portugal vs Ghana game, Ronaldo was asked to share his thoughts about his exit from Old Trafford. The Portugal skipper, in his response, said, "The most important step is we won. It was a week that finished this chapter (with United). This chapter is closed. We wanted to start on a good foot. We won. I could help my team. All the rest does not matter."