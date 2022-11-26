'Brazil Doesn't Deserve Neymar': Raphinha Refers To Ronaldo, Messi In Brutal Dig At Fans

Brazil's victory over Serbia in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 came at the cost of an injury to their star player Neymar. The PSG striker sprained his ankle in the second half of the opening game. He was in tears while sitting on the bench with ice around his ankle and limped off the field on his way to the locker room. Neymar's teammate Rapinha has launched an attack on fans for the ill-treatment of his compatriot.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Raphinha slams Brazil fans over Neymar injury

Following the injury to his ankle, Neymar has been ruled out for Brazil's next match against Switzerland, while he is doubtful for the final match against Cameroon. Taking to Instagram, Raphinha said that Brazil fans ‘do not deserve’ the talent of Neymar while comparing the treatment given by Argentina and Portugal fans to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Raphinha in his post wrote, “The Argentina fans treat Messi like a god. The Portugal fans treat CR7 like a king. Brazil Fans encourage Ney to break his leg. The biggest mistake in Ney’s career is being born in Brazil, this country does not deserve his talent.”



Neymar talks about the pride of wearing Brazil jersey in inspiring post

Neymar was the most fouled player during Brazil vs Serbia match and was substituted in the 79th minute following a tackle from Nikola Milenković. Despite the injury, Neymar shared an inspiring message in which he was upbeat about helping Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2022 glory.

Taking to Instagram Neymar wrote, "The pride and love I feel for wearing the shirt has no explanation. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born, it would be BRAZIL. Nothing in my life was given or easy i always had to chase my dreams and my goals. Never wishing evil on anyone, but helping those in need. Today has become one of the hardest moments in my career... and again in a world cup 😞 I have an injury yes, it's boring, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have the chance to come back because I will do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself. Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? N E V E R ! I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless."