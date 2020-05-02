Cristiano Ronaldo Has His Eyes Set On Pele's Goal Scoring Record: Gary Neville

Among the host of record under Pele's belt, his feat of scoring over 1,000 goals (official and exhibition) is believed to be the most difficult to be surpassed by any modern-day footballer. Former Manchester United defender and now pundit, Gary Neville believes, Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to be the greatest player of all time will drive him to beat the Pele record. Neville lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for putting in the work during training to be regarded as one of the best football players of all time. However, Neville says the Portuguese sensation will stop at nothing until he regarded as the best and will be eyeing for Pele's goalscoring record.

Most OFFICIAL GOALS in football history:



1. Pelé- 757 goals.

2. Josef Bican- 756 goals.

3. Romario- 749 goals.

4. CRISTIANO RONALDO - 725 goals.



Gary Neville believes Cristiano Ronaldo can break Pele's goalscoring feat

Gary Neville joined Sky Sports for a video interview where he addressed having Cristiano Ronaldo as a teammate. "His drive to become the best in the world was out of this world," Neville told during the video interview. He was one of the few players that I've played with that would publicly announce that individual trophies were important to him."

Neville credited Ronaldo's obsession for scoring goals and his willingness to apply himself every day during training, has been key for the longevity of his exceptional career. "I think he has a plan to go on and take over Pele's record. He wants to be the greatest of all time and that is his sole purpose. Understanding that along the way if he is the greatest of all time, the teams that he plays for will win trophies and be successful," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals and accolades

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 725 goals in his distinguished career with 626 coming at club level and another 99 for his country, Portugal. The 35-year-old has frequently been applauded for his ingenuity in front of goal and ability to create a goal out of a slim chance. Along with his arch-rival Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated world football for the better part of the decade and the duo shows no signs of stopping. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share a whopping 11 Ballon d'Ors among them. Having played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has six league titles, 5 Champions League winner's medal and a host of other domestic accolades under his belt. Ronaldo also won the Euro 2016 with Portugal.

