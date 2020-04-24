Cristiano Ronaldo Could Avoid 14-day Quarantine Upon Return To Juventus: Report

The Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine period in Madeira may reportedly come to an end by next weekend. It is reported that Juventus are preparing for their non-Italian players to return to Turin for the resumption of training after the crisis of coronavirus in Italy slowed down in recent weeks. The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy caused a halt in football all over the country. Juventus announced that three players from their club - Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala - tested positive for coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return delayed by coronavirus

The Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine news was confirmed when he visited his mother Maria Dolores in a hospital in Portugal. However, the 35-year-old Juventus forward vowed not to return to Italy until conditions deemed it was safe to do so. Cristiano Ronaldo has remained in quarantine with his girlfriend and kids in Madeira ever since the outbreak of the virus.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine to end as Juventus prepare for Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return

According to reports from Portuguese news outlet OJogo, the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine will come to an end next weekend as the Juventus superstar is expected to return to Italy. Athletes returning from abroad are supposed to undertake a 14-day isolation protocol upon arriving in Italy but Juventus have other plans for their talisman. It is reported that Juventus are keen on skipping the lengthy quarantine period for their players as coronavirus tests would provide a quick and efficient result for safety measures.

Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return: Juventus to test players for coronavirus

The report from OJogo suggests that the Serie A giants are hoping to avoid the 14-day quarantine period for returning athletes and instead take double tests for coronavirus. The tests will determine whether or not arriving players have contracted the deadly bug or not. Negative tests of the coronavirus for Juventus players would then take only a few days in quarantine before being allowed to train with teammates. The resumption of football training is yet to be decided upon by the government amid the news surrounding a Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to work on his fitness from home: